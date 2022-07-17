"VonMiller, what up teammate!!!!" - Odell Beckham Jr. teases idea of joining Bills after rumors circulate in NFL circles

Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent even after there was a rumor of him joining the Buffalo Bills yesterday on Twitter.

A fake page with the handle, "@bleatchereport" Tweeted yesterday:

"The #Bills have signed @obj Bufflo's offense is looking scary."

Beckham poked fun at the fake news and responded to the Tweet.

"I woke up and askkk how much did we sign for@VonMiller what up teammate!!!!"

Both Beckham Jr. and Miller joined the Rams in the middle of the season last year. Beckham was released by the Cleveland Browns and Miller was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Rams.

Both were key pieces in the Rams' Super Bowl run and Miller earned his second ring while Beckham won his first.

While Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent, Cooper Kupp hopes he re-signs with the Rams

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp signed an extension with the Rams this off-season. He's hoping Odell Beckham Jr. will also stay with the Rams and spoke about it with Cameron DaSilva of USA Today.

“What he was able to do coming into this offense, learning it, and then being able to go out and execute the way he did was absolutely incredible."

He continued:

"But just as a person, as a teammate, how he was in our building, I would absolutely love nothing more than to just be able to have him come back and be a part of what we’re building here. I talk to him daily, being able to keep up with him. Would love to have him back."

Kupp added:

"There’s a lot of stuff that has to be worked through because of how terrible the unfortunate situation was. Where he was gonna have an unbelievable game that Super Bowl, the way things were trending and the way the Bengals were playing us, the game plan we had in for him to be able to go off that game, it just kills me the whole way that thing worked out."

He concluded by saying:

"But would absolutely love to have him back and I know our receiver room, I know the guys across the board would love to have him back in our building.”

Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent and is still recovering form the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl. He shoud join a team soon as preseason is right around the corner.

