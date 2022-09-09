"Sheeesh.... Bills Mafia??????" - Odell Beckham Jr. totally impressed by Buffalo Bills' dominating win over LA Rams amid trade rumors

On Thursday night, the Buffalo Bills dominated the defending Super Bowl champion LA Rams 31-10 during the 2022 season opener.

Many expected a much closer game, including former Ram, Odell Beckham Jr.

Toward the end of the game, Beckham Tweeted:

“Sheeesh…. Bills mafia ??????”

Clutch Points photoshopped a picture of Beckham to which he replied saying, “ 3 or 7” regarding what jersey number he’d wear with the Bills.

He’s currently a free agent and has had talks with both the Rams and Bills this offseason. He was present at the game in Rams gear and was seen hugging former teammate, who’s now a Bill, Von Miller.

Beckham joined the Rams midway through last season. After a fall-out with the Cleveland Browns that forced the team to release him, he signed with the Rams and became a Super Bowl champion.

In his time with the Rams, Beckham recorded 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular-season games. In four playoff games, he had 21 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns, including the first touchdown of the Super Bowl.

After the season opener, it seems like Beckham has some serious interest in joining the Bills. He would join a loaded receiver room that features Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis and Isaiah McKenzie.

Former LA Ram Von Miller showed out in his Buffalo Bills debut vs. former team

Buffalo Bills vs. LA Rams.

Von Miller was a bright spot on the Buffalo Bills’ defense last night. He recorded two sacks, four tackles, three tackles for loss and two QB hits in the win.

Miller signed with Buffalo on a massive six-year $120 million deal on March 16.

Halfway through last season, he was traded from the Denver Broncos to the LA Rams for a second- and third-round pick in the 2022 draft.

In eight regular-season games with the Rams, he recorded five sacks and 31 tackles. He also made his presence felt in the playoffs. He had 14 tackles, four sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one pass deflection in four games.

In Thursday's season opener, Miller proved that maybe leaving the reigning champs for a new contender in the Bills was worth it. It seems to have possibly persuaded former teammate Odell Beckham Jr. in signing with the Bills.

As he gets healthier from his torn ACL, it will be interesting to see where Beckham decides to sign.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman