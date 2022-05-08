Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller to have say in design of Rams Super Bowl rings 

Time in the NFL has been a blur since the Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals three months ago. This NFL offseason has included more drama and league-changing storylines than any other in history. The Rams' Super Bowl victory parade felt like a lifetime ago.

The Rams are still waiting on their Super Bowl rings three months after their 23-20 victory. However, the rings are bound to be the most unique and innovative rings ever.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Hollywood designer Jason of Beverly Hills revealed that two of the team's players, Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller, are having a say in the design and look of this year's rings. Jason said:

"I'm from L.A., so to make the best Super Bowl ring in history is a big deal to me. We want this Rams ring to be the best Super Bowl championship ring in history. It's L.A. We are L.A. We're ready to do it."

TMZ Sports @TMZ_Sports TMZ Sports has learned Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller will be having a say in how the Rams' Super Bowl rings will look. tmz.com/2022/05/08/ode… TMZ Sports has learned Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller will be having a say in how the Rams' Super Bowl rings will look. tmz.com/2022/05/08/ode…

NFL players have never had a say regarding the design of rings before. But in the case of Beckham and Miller, there's some rationale behind them getting this privilege.

Beckham and Miller were both mid-season additions to the Los Angeles roster. Despite that, there's a legitimate argument the Bengals would've been Super Bowl champions had it not been for Beckham and Miller.

In addition to their on-the-field contributions, Beckham and Miller are two of the most fashionable players in the NFL. Hence, they're qualified candidates for this honor.

The Rams could have to repeat as Super Bowl champions without Beckham

Odell Beckham Jr. at the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI Victory Parade

The bond that comes from winning a Super Bowl with your fellow teammates never fades away. However, no team can ever bring back the entirety of a team from one year to the next.

Despite Beckham and Miller's close relationship, they won't be reuniting in L.A. in 2022, as Miller signed a massive contract with the Buffalo Bills this offseason.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller share a moment after the Rams win the #SuperBowl Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller share a moment after the Rams win the #SuperBowl https://t.co/lslDLxV28r

Where Beckham ends up playing is one of the mysteries left of the offseason. Beckham famously tore his ACL in the first half of the Super Bowl but was on his way to winning MVP honors before that.

With that being his second ACL tear in the same leg and him turning 30 during the season, teams have been reluctant to sign him yet.

L.A. remains a favorite to re-sign Beckham. But after bringing in Allen Robinson, there are legitimate questions surrounding if there are plans for Beckham. Regardless of what they do with Beckham, Sean McVay's team is well-positioned to repeat as champions.

