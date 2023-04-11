“OG of Miami”- Antonio Brown sends special retirement greetings to NBA veteran Udonis Haslem

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown sent out his well wishes to the Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem on his recent retirement from the NBA. A change of pace for the former wide receiver.

In his Tweet on Tuesday morning, Brown congratulated Haslem and called him the "OG" of Miami both on and off the court. The former NFL WR then went on to say that his grandfather and Haslem's father Jonnie played basketball together in high school while they both attended Miami Northwestern.

"Congrats @ThisIsUD OG of miami on and off the court ! My Grand dad WOP Brown and his dad Jonnie Haslem played basketball together at Miami Northwestern pioneered for greatness"

The 42-year-old is retiring as the longest tenured member of the Miami Heat in franchise history. As Antonio Brown mentioned in his tweet, Udonis Haslem is a Miami native who graduated from Miami Senior High School.

He played college basketball at the University of Florida and then played in France for a year in 2002-2003. He then returned and signed with the Miami Heat in 2003, where he then played his entire NBA career.

Antonio Brown is being sued by jeweler over non-payment

Antonio Brown has once again found himself in some hot water. The Super Bowl winning wide receiver is being sued by a celebrity jeweler over failure to pay for jewelry that he had in his possession.

According to a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles this week, Shuki International is suing him after he failed to pay over $1 million in jewelry. Apparently, Brown was given several pieces by the celebrity jeweler in 2022 with the agreement that he would pay $1,095,000 for them. However, he never made the payment for the jewelry and now Shuki International wants their money.

Some of the jewelry that he has in his possession does include Shuki’s diamond fingers which are worth $500,000 alone and contain rose gold and black diamonds. He also reportedly received a white gold chain and a ring. The former wide receiver-turned-rapper wrote a song just last year which he titled "Shuki Diamonds".

Photos of Shuki's diamond fingers, similar to those that Brown has, were posted in the jeweler's Instagram page.

Last year, the Shuki International founder told TMZ Sports that the former NFL wide receiver drove his Ferrari and hit a curb while doing so. But, that he wasn't concerned about the incident. Now it appears the missing jewelry may have ended this friendship and even business arrangement.

