Pro Football Hall of Famer OJ Simpson reacted to Le'Veon Bell's admission about smoking pot before games.

The 1973 NFL Most Valuable Player tweeted:

“This morning, I woke up, and I was watching a sports show, and they were talking about Le’Veon Bell, talking about smoking pot before the game.

"I gotta be honest, I’ve never known anybody to smoke pot before a game, and it’s the first time I’ve ever heard of it that a guy smoked pot before he went out on the field.”

The five-time First Team All-Pro running back added:

“In any event, I cannot believe a running back, Le’Veon Bell, it’s hard to believe that he could smoke pot before he went out there and carried the ball. That just seems like it would slow you down. Your reactions would slow down to the point that you couldn’t be effective, even though I gotta admit, he was a very patient runner.

“You know, I used to think I used to watch Le’Veon run, and he was kind of really patient slow to, you know, make his move type of runner, and so maybe he did. In any event, it’s hard for me to believe that you could. I’m just saying. Take care. I hope you had a good holiday.”

OJ Simpson knows what he's talking about, as he was one of the best running backs in the NFL. The former USC standout was a five-time Pro Bowler and one-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

He was also the first member of the 2,000-yard club, finishing with 2,003 rushing yards in 1973. Playing in a 14-game regular-season back then made the feat even more impressive. OJ Simpson also led the league in rushing yards four times and in rushing touchdowns twice.

Meanwhile, Bell admitted last month that he would still get over 100 rushing yards and multiple touchdowns in a game even if he smoked marijuana. Likewise, those favoring punishing Le'Veon Bell won't get their wishes, as the league doesn't sanction players who abuse marijuana and alcohol anymore.

OJ Simpson admitted to smoking pot, but not before taking the field

OJ Simpson came clean when he shared that he smoked pot during his free time with the Buffalo Bills. "Juice" admitted:

“Now, when I came into the league, all guys were alcohol guys. They all drink a lot of alcohol. But about 1972, in my third year in the league, it kinda changed. All of a sudden, guys who came into the league were all pot smokers.

"But over the years, from time to time, when I played in Buffalo, once the winter came, and there's so much snow, nothing to do. Once the snow's on the ground, the guys would get together, and we'd play cards or dominos, and there was always a little bit of pot around.”

OJ Simpson also shared that taking cannabis helped him through some physical discomfort he experienced during chemotherapy. He only had nausea twice since taking the substance. That makes him an advocate for marijuana's legalization.

"I live in Nevada. I'm all for pot. I think it should be legal. It helped me get my appetite and get my weight back on. Plus, it helped me sleep. It worked for me."

