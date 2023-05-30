Suddenly, NFL fans pit O.J. Simpson against artificial intelligence. While AI has advantages, it also delivers confusing output, like what was posted on Sunday Night Football on NBC's Facebook page.

They asked AI to rank the players with winning chances in the Indianapolis 500, and here are the results.

The responses led football fans to question AI's merits. They even suggested that a legend more known for a public trial can beat those on the list, including Tyreek Hill.

Here's how fans commented on an AI response about NFL players who will likely win the Indianapolis 500.

There was a time when O.J. Simpson was the best running back in the NFL. "Juice" became the 1973 NFL Most Valuable Player after becoming the first running back to rush for 2,000 yards in a season.

However, the trial for the murders of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman tainted his legacy. Hence, one commenter referenced his "driving skills" because he fled from the authorities while riding in the back seat of a white Ford Bronco.

Simpson was initially acquitted but was found liable in a subsequent civil lawsuit. The five-time First Team All-Pro running back has paid very little of the $33.5 million awarded to Brown and Goldman's families.

In a separate case, O.J. Simpson was later charged with armed robbery and kidnapping. He was sentenced to 33 years imprisonment and barred from parole for nine years. He was granted early release from his parole on December 2021.

Fast forward to 2023, and the Pro Football Hall of Famer has become a TikTok sensation.

Including O.J. Simpson makes a weird list more bizarre

There are some matters to unpack from the results, and it doesn't even involve O.J. Simpson.

First, AI may have equated the query about the Indianapolis 500 as a contest of speed. Hence, it chose some of the fastest players in the NFL, like Hill, Lamar Jackson, DK Metcalf, Saquon Barkley, and Christian McCaffrey.

These players would win if the Indy 500 were a foot race. However, it is an annual automobile race that happens for 500 miles. Therefore, it doesn't mean that the fastest NFL players are also the best competitive racing drivers. Hill may use his experience with the Alpine F1 Racing Team to gain an advantage.

Second, Tyron Smith is an offensive tackle for the Dallas Cowboys. If the Indy 500 was a foot race, it's tough to see him finishing tenth, especially when he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.93 seconds.

While they may not get the checkered flag, some players on the list have a reason to celebrate.

Lamar Jackson became the highest-paid player in the NFL after agreeing to a five-year, $260 million contract. Hill is also the league's highest-paid wideout, while Metcalf signed a three-year, $72 million deal in 2022.

