Olivia Culpo’s father reveals real story of how Christian McCaffrey floated marriage proposal over cigars 

Olivia Culpo playfully unveiled a lighthearted snippet featuring her father, who candidly revealed the amusing circumstances surrounding NFL star Christian McCaffrey's proposal to wed his daughter.

The former Miss Universe and the San Francisco 49ers' player are on the brink of uniting in matrimony. McCaffrey, after his proposal in April, and his partner have been brimming with anticipation for their impending nuptials.

In a recent interaction, Culpo indulged in a Q&A session alongside her father, where curious fans posed intriguing questions about him, seeking to get to know the man behind the scenes.

One fan asked him how CMC asked her daughter's hand for marriage. He said:

"We had a couple of cigars, and walking out of there, he said, 'Mister, I'd like to take your daughter's hand for marriage,' then I said, 'I'll get back to you tomorrow.'"

Image Credit: Olivia Culpo's Instagram account

Of course, Culpo's father gave his blessing to the running back, who then proposed to his then-girlfriend when they were on vacation in the offseason.

Olivia Culpo spent a vibrant vacation with her family in Rhode Island

Olivia Culpo and her family indulged in a summer retreat in the scenic expanse of Rhode Island. With boundless enthusiasm, they savored moments of togetherness, immortalized through snapshots shared across their social media platforms.

Olivia, joined by her sister Sophia Culpo, and the little ones, Remi and Solei, part of Aurora Culpo's family, experienced a sojourn on a boat, adorned in chic beige bikinis that echoed the sun's warm embrace.