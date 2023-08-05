IN PHOTOS: Olivia Culpo shares heartfelt message after stunning family vacation

Olivia Culpo gave an adorable shout out to her family members as she gave an interesting glimpse into her grateful summer in Rhode Island.

The former Miss Universe has been spending time with her family in her native city. This summer, she did not hold herself back from serving hot looks.

Culpo was seen donning a beige bikini on a boat with her NFL star fiance, Christian McCaffrey. While doing so, she made unforgettable memories of her loved one as well.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Olivia Culpo posted pictures of her sun-kissed summer fest with family in picturesque Rhode Island. Her captivating Instagram post reveals a glimpse of their joyous moments, embraced by the warmth of the season. She wrote:

"Family 🌍 These days with my whole family mean everything to me. They’ve always been my foundation, my purest form of comfort, the only thing that makes sense. Everything I have in my life I owe to every single one of them ❤️"

In one mesmerizing shot, Olivia radiates beauty in her alluring swimwear, accompanied by her sister Sophia Culpo and the little ones, Remi and Solei, from Aurora Culpo's brood.

Another enchanting capture showcases the entire Culpo clan, a mix of siblings, partners, and children, gathered on the sunlit beach, all adorned in their vibrant swimwear, embracing the essence of summer in its purest form.

Olivia Culpo puts a unique spin on khakis

Olivia Culpo looked stunning at Miu Miu's Summer Club in Malibu, California, where she wore a fashionable outfit from the Italian label. She rocked a two-piece khaki set with a micro miniskirt and a cropped zip-up cargo vest, complemented by a top-handle bag, oversized sunglasses, and calf-length thong boots.

In April, she happily announced her engagement to Christian McCaffrey, and they are currently busy planning their wedding.

The beautiful engagement ring, designed by Ring Concierge, features a large center oval-cut diamond. The event was graced by other celebrities like Natasha Lyonne, Brie Larson, and Gigi Hadid. Fans can stay tuned for the latest updates.