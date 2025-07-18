"Omg u want to be a Giant so bad": NFL fans react as Micah Parsons gets booed in New York

Fans reacted as Micah Parsons is gearing up for his fifth season with the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas acquired him with the 12th pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and Parsons established himself as a key player. Throughout the offseason, though, he has been in a stalemate with the Cowboys in terms of contract negotiation.

Amid uncertainty surrounding his Dallas future, Parsons shared a post on social media that caught the attention of fans. According to his tweet, the DE had a cold reception during his New York trip.

"I jus got booed in newyork lol!," Parsons tweeted.

Fans shared their thoughts and reactions on the situation

"Omg u wanna be a Giant so bad," one commented.

"You're a Cowboy. It's gonna happen," another said.

"I can promise you this. If you come to Detroit and leave that Jerry Jones system, you'll be reversed and you'll win a Super Bowl. We need you Micah. Get out while you can," one said.

"You are the best! Haters will hate because they are jealous!," another wrote.

"That means you're good at your job," one said.

"That's just because they can read the future. And they see you putting some hurt on them. GO COWBOYS!!!," another wrote.

In April 2024, the Cowboys picked up the fifth-year option on Micah Parsons' rookie contract. The team finished third in the NFC East with a 7-10 record, while the four-time Pro Bowler recorded 43 total tackles, 12 sacks and 23 quarterback hits.

Ex-Packers VP shares his thoughts on Micah Parsons' contract situation

With a week remaining for training camp, there's an air of uncertainty surrounding Micah Parsons' contract extension.

On Thursday, former Packers VP Andrew Brandt provided a timeline prediction for the Cowboys to finalize a deal with the four-time Pro Bowler.

"Re Micah Parsons, if history is a guide (Lamb, Prescott), the Cowboys will wait until the end of training camp and then pay him at the top of the market. Hard to know why, but that's been their mode of operations."

Brandt was referring to last year's negotiations with quarterback Dak Prescott and WR CeeDee Lamb. After weeks of stalemate, the Cowboys gave Prescott a four-year mega extension worth $240 million.

Meanwhile, Lamb also signed a four-year deal worth $136 million. Is Parsons treading down the same path?

