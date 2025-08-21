"On a work call is INSANE" - NFL fans react as Tom Brady leaves ESPN reporter blushing with unexpected hair compliment in viral video

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady's exchange with ESPN reporter Morgan Alston on a Zoom call has sparked buzz. On Wednesday, a fan shared a clip in which Brady compliments the reporter's hair during an interview.“Morgan, I love your hair. Beautiful,&quot; he said.Alston laughed and thanked him.“It’s a lot to deal with. When it’s a good day, it’s a good day. A lot to maintain,” she added.Brady replied to her with:&quot;Atta girl. Where you at?”The comment made Alston blush, and the clip soon went viral on social media with over 9.2 million views.&quot;Tom Brady left this ESPN reporter blushing after complimenting her hair during a meeting 😭,&quot; read the tweet's caption.Fans found the casual compliments in the professional setting hilarious.&quot;'Atta girl' and 'where you at' on a work call is INSANE,&quot; a fan quoted the tweet.Taurus Groove @jiggyjayy2LINK&quot;Atta girl&quot; and &quot;where you at&quot; on a work call is INSANE&quot;flirting on zoom meeting 😂,&quot; another fan wrote.𝕂𝕙𝕦𝕟𝕝𝕖𝕩 ℂ𝕣𝕪𝕡𝕥 @khunlex_0704LINK@FearedBuck flirting on zoom meeting 😂&quot;my goat is a HR phenom too 😹,&quot; another fan commented.ParlayPapi ☘️(villain arc) @icerice69LINK@FearedBuck my goat is a HR phenom too 😹Other fans seemed to agree with Tom Brady.&quot;Pretty privilege,&quot; a user wrote.“will je suis” @psa2rpaLINK@jiggyjayy2 Pretty privilege&quot;The hair is beautiful actually,&quot; another user said.TOnY•J @jam2282LINK@FearedBuck The hair is beautiful actuallyBrady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce in October 2022. The split was amicable, with both parties hiring lawyers and agreeing on a settlement that included co-parenting arrangements.Following the divorce, Bündchen was soon linked to Joaquim Valente, with whom she later had a child. Brady, meanwhile, has been rumored to be connected to several women over the past few years.Tom Brady’s son Jack towers over him in new golf outing photosTom Brady’s 17-year-old son, Jack, is drawing attention after the legendary quarterback shared photos from their golf outing at The Hills in East Quogue, NY, on Wednesday. Jack appeared taller than his 6-foot-4 father in one snapshot.Brady's former teammate, Mike Evans, joked in the comments:“Is Jack standing on something?”Rob Gronkowski also chimed in.“Jack is way more beastly than you,&quot; he wrote.Brady co-parents Jack with actress Bridget Moynahan and is also the father of Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. The outing comes as Brady prepares for his second season as Fox’s lead NFL analyst alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt.After retiring in 2023 following 23 seasons with the Patriots and Buccaneers, Brady said broadcasting has been a “new challenge” but praised his Fox team.