  "On a work call is INSANE" - NFL fans react as Tom Brady leaves ESPN reporter blushing with unexpected hair compliment in viral video

By Nishant
Published Aug 21, 2025 15:57 GMT
NFL: Washington Commanders at New England Patriots - Source: Imagn
NFL: Washington Commanders at New England Patriots - Source: Imagn

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady's exchange with ESPN reporter Morgan Alston on a Zoom call has sparked buzz. On Wednesday, a fan shared a clip in which Brady compliments the reporter's hair during an interview.

“Morgan, I love your hair. Beautiful," he said.

Alston laughed and thanked him.

“It’s a lot to deal with. When it’s a good day, it’s a good day. A lot to maintain,” she added.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Brady replied to her with:

"Atta girl. Where you at?”

The comment made Alston blush, and the clip soon went viral on social media with over 9.2 million views.

"Tom Brady left this ESPN reporter blushing after complimenting her hair during a meeting 😭," read the tweet's caption.
Fans found the casual compliments in the professional setting hilarious.

"'Atta girl' and 'where you at' on a work call is INSANE," a fan quoted the tweet.
"flirting on zoom meeting 😂," another fan wrote.
"my goat is a HR phenom too 😹," another fan commented.
Other fans seemed to agree with Tom Brady.

"Pretty privilege," a user wrote.
"The hair is beautiful actually," another user said.
Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce in October 2022. The split was amicable, with both parties hiring lawyers and agreeing on a settlement that included co-parenting arrangements.

Following the divorce, Bündchen was soon linked to Joaquim Valente, with whom she later had a child. Brady, meanwhile, has been rumored to be connected to several women over the past few years.

Tom Brady’s son Jack towers over him in new golf outing photos

Tom Brady’s 17-year-old son, Jack, is drawing attention after the legendary quarterback shared photos from their golf outing at The Hills in East Quogue, NY, on Wednesday. Jack appeared taller than his 6-foot-4 father in one snapshot.

Brady's former teammate, Mike Evans, joked in the comments:

“Is Jack standing on something?”

Rob Gronkowski also chimed in.

“Jack is way more beastly than you," he wrote.

Brady co-parents Jack with actress Bridget Moynahan and is also the father of Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. The outing comes as Brady prepares for his second season as Fox’s lead NFL analyst alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt.

After retiring in 2023 following 23 seasons with the Patriots and Buccaneers, Brady said broadcasting has been a “new challenge” but praised his Fox team.

