Sophie Cunningham mocks Tom Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bündchen over 7x NFL champions' statue

WNBA star Sophie Cunningham mocked Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bündchen while discussing the statue of the NFL star. The Indiana Fever star player spoke about the matter in an episode of her Show Me Something podcast last week.A short clip of the episode was shared on Instagram over the weekend, wherein Cunningham discussed the Brady statue at Gillette Stadium. She also spoke about statues of other sports stars, including Kobe Bryant, and then talked about Gisele Bündchen.&quot;Do we think, like Gisele wishes that she could have been there,&quot; she said.However, she mispronounced the model’s name, and co-host West Wilson corrected her quickly.&quot;Do you mean Giselle? &quot;In response, Cunningham said:&quot;I just know she's really pretty. What is it? Gazelle? What did I say? &quot;&quot;Oh, you said Gazelle. Like the deer, you psycho,&quot; the co-host added.&quot;I might call her that. So it's Gisele, jizzy. You think that's what he called her? Hey, jizzy,&quot; Cunningham replied. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGisele Bündchen is one of the highest-paid models in the world. She was married to Tom Brady for 13 years before the pair split in October 2022. The couple was blessed with two kids, son Benjamin Rein Brady and daughter Vivian Lake Brady.Gisele Bündchen reportedly furious over Tom Brady’s parenting remarksTom Brady opened up about parenting in his 199 newsletter last month and talked about how playing football helped him better parent.&quot;I was doing the best possible thing for my family and my kids, by prioritizing my profession and teaching, by example, what it takes to be really good at your job, what it takes to follow through on commitments, what it takes to be a great teammate; and showing them, also by example, that work is a big part of all of our lives,&quot; he said last month (via TMZ).According to the National Enquirer last week, an insider said the Brazilian model was “furious” at Brady’s remarks.&quot;Word from Gisele’s camp is that she’s furious and thinks he’s acting bitter and being a nuisance. Since they split, all she wanted was to do her thing privately, but now here’s Tom needlessly stoking the fire with these statements,' the insider said.The couple reportedly parted ways over Tom Brady prioritizing his career in their marriage. Per People magazine, tensions built up between them after the seven-time NFL champion returned to the game after announcing his retirement. Bündchen was allegedly “done” and parted ways.She is co-parenting her kids with the NFL star after their split. Earlier this year, Bündchen welcomed a son, River, with her boyfriend and Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.