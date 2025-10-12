"One of CTE’s finer moments": Antonio Browns takes shot at Cam Skattebo for banging his head against the wall in viral video 

Former NFL star Antonio Brown took a shot at Giants running back Cam Skattebo. A clip of the rookie went viral on social media, where we see him banging his head on the wall before walking onto the field back during his Arizona State days.AB accompanied that post with a caption making fun of Skattebo by stating that it was a side effect of CTE.&quot;One of CTE's finer moments,&quot;Cam Skattebo put up an impressive performance to help the New York Giants secure a 34-17 victory at home over the Philadelphia Eagles. He recorded 98 rushing yards with 19 rushing attempts while finding the end zone on three separate occasions in the second half.The Giants had drafted Skattebo in the fourth round of this year's draft with the 105th pick. He started his collegiate career with Sacramento State in 2020. After three years, the running back joined the Arizona State Sun Devils in 2023.In two seasons, Cam Skattebo established himself as a key part of Arizona State's offense. He recorded a total of 2,494 yards and 30 TDs rushing. Last season, he helped the team win the Big 12 title while qualifying for the 12-team playoffs.Unfortunately, Arizona State lost to Texas in the Peach Bowl quarterfinal game. Skattebo was honored as a First-Team All-American for his performance on the field.Barstool Sports Dave Portnoy shares his honest thoughts on Cam SkatteboAfter Cam Skattebo's electrifying performance, Davee Portnoy came forward to talk about the running back.He heaped praise on the Giants rookie's talent on the field. Portnoy also expressed his frustration with the fact that Skattebo went in the fourth round of this year's NFL draft despite his skills.&quot;Well, today's rants is about the morons and front offices in the NFL,&quot; Portnoy said on FOX's Big Noon Kickoff. &quot;And people think you have to somehow have an official job to know ball? That's wrong. Cam Skattebo, right now he is the talk of the football world. Not just college, pro, everything. He's on fire. Everyone's talking about him.&quot;&quot;My question is this. How does a guy who is unbelievable in college and he was. He single handedly beat Texas to send them to the championship. He was the best running back in the coutry. He slips to the fourth round. I am so sick. ... We give people too much credit. I knew Cam Skattebo was a great player. He loves football. He's changed the culture of that team. We sit back with these people who collect paychecks and just assume that they know what they're doing because they watch football. ...&quot;&quot;The guy is a winner, loves football, bangs his head into brick walls. Start trusting people like me.&quot;The Giants are next scheduled to take on the Broncos on Oct. 19 at 4:05 pm ET.