Wide receiver Justin Jefferson is no doubt one of the NFL's best. While that is a common opinion among fans and even players, there appears to be some that don't agree.

A recent poll of NFL executives, scouts, coaches and players ranked players by position. The list of the best wide receivers was released on Tuesday, and Jefferson was, of course, ranked at No. 1. The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver was ranked fourth in last year's poll.

ESPN's Mina Kimes was pleased that the wide receiver was No. 1, but she wasn't happy with another stat. Along with the ranking, it shows the lowest-ranked position for each player. It shows that on at least one person ranked Jefferson as the NFL's seventh-best receiver.

"I will not get triggered by rankings," Kimes tweeted.

"I will not get trigge--I CHALLENGE THIS PERSON TO A DUEL"

Perhaps it was another member of the NFC North who decided that the wide receiver just wasn't a top five receiver. One thing is for sure, if Kimes finds out who it is, she clearly has words for them.

Justin Jefferson estatic over near-perfect Madden rating

The NFL's coaches, players, scouts and executives aren't the only ones who believe that Justin Jefferson is the best wide receiver. The Madden 24 ratings for wide receivers were announced on Monday, and the Vikings wide receiver was given a 99 rating.

In the Madden world of video games, a 99 is essentially a perfect score and quite a big deal. The 24-year-old celebrated the occassion on Twitter:

"Y’all have no idea what it means to be a 99 in Madden!! Since I was 7y/o I been creating my own player making him a 99 and now I don’t have to."

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill came in a close second with a rating of 98. Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was also close with a 98.

