Aaron Rodgers will be wearing another green uniform this upcoming season after the Packers traded their star to the Jets this offseason. The deal took some time to get done but the four-time NFL MVP is in the Big Apple.

Green Bay President and CEO Mark Murphy spoke on 97.3 in Milwaukee about the franchise's former quarterback.

Murphy said in that interview that he wants the 39-year-old and the Jets to play well for the most part in 2023. However, there was a part of him that wanted New York to do poorly. He said:

“65%! Honestly, I hope everything goes well. But it would be really good if the Jets have a bad year…because (we’d have) a very high pick.”

"65%! Honestly, I hope everything goes well. But it would be really good if the Jets have a bad year…because (we'd have) a very high pick." pic.twitter.com/xBu6jWgup0

With the addition of Rodgers, Murphy might not get his wish in the New York Jets having a bad season.

The team added two of Rodgers' former Green Bay Packers teammates in wide receivers Allan Lazard and Randall Cobb. The Jets also added former Kansas City Chiefs wideout Mecole Hardman.

New York also has running back Breece Hall, who missed most of last season with a torn ACL and knee meniscus injury. All signs point to Hall being ready this season.

What's more, the reigning AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson is another weapon for Aaron Rodgers. Wilson led the Jets in receptions (83), receiving yards (1,103) and touchdowns (four) last year.

Rodgers will be looking to help the Jets make the playoffs for the first time since 2010. He signed a three-year, $112.5 million restructured contract extension last month.

What did the Packers get for Aaron Rodgers?

New York Jets Introduce Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

In the trade, Green Bay got New York's first-round in this year's NFL Draft while getting the second- and sixth-round picks as well.

The Packers took defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness in the first round and Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave with the second-round selection.

Green Bay went special teams and took kicker Anders Carlson of Auburn with its additional sixth-round pick. It also got a conditional second-rounder next year that could become a first as well.