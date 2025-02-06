Packers Hall of Famer's son blasts NFL's 'cowardly' decision on 'End Racism' slogan for 2025 Super Bowl

On Wednesday, Hall of Famer Reggie White's son, Jeremy Reginald, questioned the NFL's decision to remove the "End Racism" slogan from the 2025 Super Bowl's end zones.

Reginald's statement on Instagram Threads directly called out the league's move as "cowardly." He highlighted a significant milestone: this Super Bowl features only the second matchup between black QBs in NFL history, with Patrick Mahomes facing Jalen Hurts.

"I’m Reggie Whites son. The NFL choosing to take away “End Racism”From its end zone for the superbowl is a cowardly move. Especially in light of the fact that this is only the second time two black QBs will face each other in the SB. The first? Mahomes and Hurts," Jeremy wrote.

Jeremy Reginald son of Reggie Whites IG Threads (image credit: threads/thatsmrwhite)

According to USA Today's Jarrett Bell on Wednesday, the NFL has replaced the "End Racism" message with "Choose Love" and "It Takes All of Us" at Caesars Superdome. The league said that these new slogans reflect recent national tragedies.

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy explained the change, saying that the new messages would "serve as an inspiration" and capture "a snapshot in time" for the country. The messages acknowledge events like the California wildfires, a New Orleans terrorist attack and a Washington, D.C. plane crash.

Roger Goodell on the change in slogans for 2025 Super Bowl

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Commissioner Roger Goodell Press Conference - Source: Imagn

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell defended the league's diversity efforts.

"We got into diversity efforts because we felt it was the right thing for the National Football League," Goodell said during Monday's press conference.

Goodell emphasized that the league remains committed to its diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

President Donald Trump will become the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl as he has confirmed he will be watching on Sunday. This comes amid a broader political landscape seeing rollbacks of DEI initiatives across corporate America.

In 2024, the NFL faced challenges from America First Legal, an organization that claimed the league's DEI programs were discriminatory. The group requested an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigation.

"End Racism" has been a prominent NFL end zone message since 2021, following widespread protests after George Floyd's death.

Bell's reporting in USA Today suggests the move might be interpreted as the NFL potentially backing down from strong social justice stances.

With over 200 million viewers expected, the 2025 Super Bowl represents a massive platform for social messaging. Jeremy Reginald's critique underscores the continued importance of addressing racial representation in professional sports.

