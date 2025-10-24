Packers insider calls out Aaron Rodgers' holier-than-thou act after Steelers QB refuses "revenge game" narrative ahead of return to Green Bay

Packers insider Peter Bukowski is not convinced that Aaron Rodgers has no animosity against his former team, the Packers, before facing them as a Steeler this Sunday. He shared a series of tweets on X, which started with his comments about the team's throwback jerseys for their Week 8 game against Matt LaFleur's team.Bukowski labeled it as Aaron Rodgers' revenge game, which received flak on social media.After this, he shared another tweet, stating how the Super Bowl XLV champ and the Packers have some bad blood between them.&quot;Might as well start this early: Yes Rodgers wanted to move on, but tried to pain the Packers as teh villians for wanting to move on. Rodgers ABSOLUTELY views this as a revenge game. He has something to prove.&quot;In another tweet, Peter Bukowski doubled down on his comments and refused to believe that the quarterback is not looking for &quot;revenge&quot; against the Packers after being traded to the Jets in 2023.&quot;All of a sudden, the Rodgers capers are mad at me today, when David Bakhtiari-- one of Rodgers good friends -- said more or less the exact same thing, while also saying Rodgers would say all the 'right' things about how it's just another game.&quot;During Wednesday's press conference, the four-time NFL MVP addressed the narrative surrounding this revenge game against the Packers. This will be their first meeting on the field since his trade.&quot;I don't have any animosity towards the organization,&quot; Rodgers said. &quot;Obviously, I wish things had been better in our last year there. You know, I have a great relationship with a lot of people still in that organization.&quot;Aaron Rodgers spent the first 18 seasons of his NFL career with the Packers. He led them to a Super Bowl championship while recording 59,055 yards and 475 TDs passing. He joined the Pittsburgh Steelers this June after two years with the Jets.Packers QB Jordan Love shares his honest thoughts on Aaron Rodgers ahead of Week 8 showdownThe Packers drafted Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He spent the first three seasons as a backup, learning the game from Aaron Rodgers before taking over as the QB1 in 2023.On Wednesday, Love opened up about sharing the locker room with the four-time NFL MVP.&quot;Aaron was great,&quot; Love said. &quot;I think anytime just being in the quarterback room, you wanna have a good relationship with everybody in there all year, which we've been used to, make it a fun environment for what's gonna be in there every day. So, you know, I came into it, obvisouly, I never knew what to expect, but I think Aaron was great to me all three years.&quot;The Steelers vs Packers showdown will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.