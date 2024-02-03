It's the start of yet another offseason in the NFL and Stefon Diggs in once again the talk of the town. The Buffalo Bills wide receiver made headlines on Friday over his comments regarding his future in Buffalo.

Speaking to Stephen Holder of ESPN at the Pro Bowl games, Diggs was asked if he would return as a Buffalo Bill for the 2024 NFL season. The 4x Pro Bowl WR replied in a cryptic tone:

"I can't tell you what the future holds, but I'm still being me... I'm ready to go no matter which way it goes."

While Diggs' comments sparked outrage among the NFL fans, Packers Super Bowl champion, James Jones, hinted that the WR's days in Buffalo are over and the star wide-out will be playing with a new franchise by the start of the 2024 NFL season.

James Jones pointed at Bills' success duing their 6-game winning streak, from Week 11 until Divisional Round, without Diggs' significant contribution, as a major reason why the franchise would move off him in 2024.

On FS1's Speak, James Jones said:

What I make of it is he's probably gonna be on a new team. And the reason why I say that is I remember my coach Edgar Bennett always told me when I was with the Packers, he say, 'never let them figure out they can win without you.'

And through the six game win streak, that's what the Buffalo Bills found out. Stefon Diggs does not have to get the ball or be super involved in the offense, and we still could find ways to win in six games.

Jones added:

I think we have seen the last of Stefon Diggs in the Buffalo Bills uniform. I honestly do. I think he will be playing somewhere else. Do I think he will ball get busy? Absolutely. He's that type of player. But I think he will be in a new uniform before the season starts.

Should the Bills move off Stefon Diggs? Exploring WR's contract

Stefon Diggs started the 2023 NFL season on a hot note before cooling down in the second half. While he still finished the year with his sixth consecutive 1000-yard season, his production dipped when it mattered the most for the Bills.

Stefon Diggs signed a four-year, $96 million contract extension last offseason with the Bills. The franchise will carry a cap hit of $31,096,000 if they choose to trade him before June 1, when the cap hit would be $19,005,000. In either case, moving off Diggs is expensive.

The Bills are in salary cap hell next season with the contracts of Von Miller, Stefon Diggs posing a problem. The Bills will potentially lose Gabe Davis in free agency. Losing another star WR in Stefon Diggs could derail the franchise's progress.

Bills GM Brandon Beane has shown full confidence in Stefon Diggs and sees him as the No. 1 WR. Stefon Diggs has not taken it to public to mention his displeasure in Buffalo and that is a positive sign. But the offseason has a long way to go and Bills have a lot of work to do.