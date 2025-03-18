Aaron Rodgers has made weekly appearances on "The Pat McAfee Show" for the last few years. Yet, even the former NFL punter and co-host A.J. Hawk, who is a former teammate of Rodgers, has no idea what the quarterback will decide.

According to their conversation on Monday's "The Pat McAfee Show," they don't even know when as he has kept silent regarding his NFL future. Hawk told McAfee that he was actually surprised the decision-making process had taken this long.

McAfee then went on to say that while the media is keeping close tabs on the Rodgers situation, the quarterback, who has a net worth of $200 million (via Celebrity Net Worth) is likely just sitting on a beach pondering his life, unbothered by the hype surrounding him.

Rodgers was spotted walking on the beach in Malibu, California alone.

"There's never been any indicator that Aaron was going to give an answer," McAfee said. "There's never been anything from Aaron's team that says he's making a decision. There's been nothing from Aaron Rodgers about him playing ball like there is literally nothing. And there's been cities that have gone through full cycles. This guy's gonna be our quarterback all the way to f*ck this guy.

"I'm sick of this guy. He don't wanna be our quarterback, and it's like he's just kind of waited on the beach, little bite around with obviously wired headphones. Our last such on this continental United States of the sun. He's contemplating wondering, trying to figure out the life."

Pat McAfee even noted that while fans are waiting to see which team he will sign with there is still a possibility he may retire. The 41-year-old could decide to just call it a career instead, a decision he has said to have pondered in the past.

QB Aaron Rodgers spotted at charity flag football game amid free agency buzz

The NFL world is in a frenzy waiting for any news from Aaron Rodgers' camp out about the decision. While the news could break at any moment, the quarterback was seen participating in a charity flag football game over the weekend as the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants waited for a decision.

The flag football game was hosted by RX3 Growth Partners, an athlete-owned investment company and the game took place in Orange County, California. Rodgers is one of the investors alongside Bryce Young, Josh Allen, Sam Darnold, Joe Flacco, Marcus Mariota and Daniel Jones.

Aaron Rodgers was even trolled by Josh Allen during the game, who claimed the quarterback had delayed movement before throwing a pass.

