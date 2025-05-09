Pat McAfee gets candid as Aaron Rodgers gets spotted without a ring amid marriage rumors

Aaron Rodgers' future in the league continues to remain a mystery. Despite reports of the Pittsburgh Steelers making him an offer, the four-time NFL MVP hasn't yet announced his decision for the upcoming season. Rodgers once again found himself as the talk of the town, but this time, it involves his personal life.

Last year, Aaron Rodgers revealed publicly that he was in a romantic relationship with a woman named Brittani. Last Friday, he was spotted wearing a dark band on his left finger at the Barnstable Brown Derby Gala, which fueled rumors about the quarterback potentially being married.

However, according to Pat McAfee on his show, on Wednesday, he was spotted in Los Angeles without the ring on his finger, leading to more questions about his personal life. McAfee shared his take on the situation, talking about how Rodgers loves to be a "menace" in public.

"He's the best, such a menace ...," McAfee said (0:21). "'Watch this, I'll wear a wedding ring at the derb. I'll just put my left hand on the outside and watch them all.'"... Maybe he's not married. Think about how happy he is whenever that happens."

According to the Daily Mail, sources close to Aaron Rodgers speculated that it might have been a promise ring instead of a wedding ring. A source also said that the quarterback will keep his marriage under wraps but has previously talked about starting a family with Brittani after retirement:

"If Aaron is getting married, he's not telling anyone. All he's said is that he wants to marry Brittani and become a father, but when he's done playing football."

AJ Hawk speaks about Aaron Rodgers' mysterious aura surrounding his personal life

After making headlines at the Derby, fans were left questioning whether Aaron Rodgers got married secretly. Analyst AJ Hawk addressed these speculations on the Pat McAfee show, hinting that he has no answers regarding the situation.

"It was not a wedding party from what we knew," Hawk said. "But yeah, we all were a bit surprised. We showed up as well. To tell you the truth, I don't really know. I don't know if I have any answers for ya when it comes to that situation. He's very private and mysterious when it comes to things like that, and this is definitely one of them."

Aaron Rodgers was released by the Jets after an underwhelming two-season stint in New York. It will be interesting to see if the quarterback joins the Steelers for the upcoming season, as they remain hopeful about Rodgers accepting their offer.

