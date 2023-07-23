Former NFL punter and now sports media personality Pat McAfee has reacted to Elon Musk's rebranding of Twitter. Since taking over the social media platform, Musk has delivered sweeping changes, with the latest one perhaps dividing opinion the most.

Twitter will reportedly be renamed as simply "X," which has rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. But as Musk owns the platform, he can essentially do as he pleases.

With Twitter, going by the wayside, Pat McAfee posted on his account a goodbye of sorts and stated that the social media platform changed his life.

McAfee wrote:

"Hey… “Twitter” Thank you for everything. I owe this bird app an immense amount of thanks.. Twitter changed my life. I’m grateful it existed."

With the Twitter world now changing at a rapid rate, many are jumping off the social media platform and are going to others, including Threads by Mark Zuckerberg.

Of course, change doesn't always mean bad, but it is clear that Pat McAfee, along with others, are saying goodbye to the app as we know it. Time will tell if it is the right move by Musk, but right now, there is a lot of pushback against the rebranding of the app.

Pat McAfee now a member of ESPN

After starting his media company from the ground up, McAfee got his big break with FanDuel as he got his show sponsored in a big way...and he hasn't looked back.

With the famous "Aaron Rodgers Tuesdays," McAfee and his company are with ESPN in what is a monster move.

According to Sports Illustrated, Pat McAfee's deal with the sports network is $85 million over five years and comes at a time when the company has had massive layoffs.

It is a massive feather in the cap of McAfee, who built his show from nothing to being one of the most watched sports shows on the planet.

Of course, social media helped a lot in getting his show going, and McAfee clearly has a soft spot for Twitter as being one of the reasons he got to where he is today.

