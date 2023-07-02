Pat McAfee invokes Katt Williams, disses Elon Musk’s weird Twitter rate limit rule 

There is now a limit to how many tweets people can see daily, and Pat McAfee dislikes it.

On Saturday, Tweeter owner Elon Musk announced via his official account that citing "extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation," Twitter users would be limited to the following number of viewable tweets daily:

6,000 for verified accounts

600 for unverified accounts

300 for new accounts

The former Indianapolis Colts punter was not a fan, posting an upset GIF of comedian-actor Katt Williams in response:

What did Pat McAfee say regarding the ESPN layoffs?

Yesterday, ESPN announced that it was laying off 20 long-serving employees, including a few prominent NFL figures.

Draft analyst Todd McShay, presenter Suzy Kolber, and former players and current hosts/analysts Steve Young and Keyshawn Johnson were among the dismissals, as Bob Iger, CEO of ESPN owner Disney, looks to save millions in expenses. A few, however, believe that the network is also partly motivated by the need to clear space for its newest star acquisition: Pat McAfee, who will be paid $85 million over five years to host his eponymous show on its networks.

But in a long tweet, the two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro refused to be blamed, saying:

"I did a lot of reflecting about our show’s journey while I was getting murdered on the internet today (hell yeah).. all roads lead back to how honored I am to be the leader of such a talented group and how lucky I am to be a part of this team. We do our thing. We enjoy ourselves. And we never blink... the show rolls on.

McAfee said that while he is excited to join ESPN, he believes that it missed an opportunity to invite the newly-minted ex-employees to his show:

"We’re very pumped to be joining ESPN and our goal is that “Mass exits” are never a thing again.. obviously that’s a lofty goal... I wish we could’ve worked alongside a lot of the folks that got released today. Some absolute legends, that we all respect, in the sports media world were trending today for losing jobs. That sucks.. no matter how you slice it.

"We’re gonna continue to control the things we can control.. try to do daily sports coverage in an entertaining and informative fashion.. and be thankful for all of the opportunities that have been earned thru a lot of hard work and commitment from the group of dudes I get to call coworkers."

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



