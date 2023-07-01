Pat McAfee is suddenly the fall guy for the latest layoffs of high-profile ESPN personalities, including Suzy Kolber and Todd McShay.
McAfee reportedly signed a five-year, $85 million deal to join the sports network.
Aside from continuing The Pat McAfee Show on YouTube, it will also be aired on ESPN after Get Up and First Take.
While he took a pay cut from the four-year, $120 million agreement with FanDuel, his eponymous show now gets better reach.
But as he joins the Disney-owned channel, they are letting go of some iconic names, much to the dismay of sports fans.
Aside from his show, Pat McAfee is also a part of ESPN’s College GameDay. His gain, though, is the loss of Kolber, McShay, and other well-known ESPN personalities.
Suzy Kolber is one of ESPN2’s original anchors. She left the network to join Fox Sports but rejoined in 1999. She became a mainstay in NFL32, Monday Night Football, and Monday Night Countdown.
Kolber has nothing but gratitude after losing her job. She tweeted:
“Today I join the many hard-working colleagues who have been laid off. Heartbreaking-but 27 years at ESPN was a good run. So grateful for a 38 yr career! Longevity for a woman in this business is something I’m especially proud of. Next step- a project that gives back. ❤️”
Meanwhile, Todd McShay has covered the NFL Draft for ESPN since 2006. He joined the commentator team for ESPN’s draft coverage in 2009.
Two years later, he was sharing his thoughts on the main set. McShay was an ESPN panel member covering Round 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Aside from Kolber and McShay, ESPN also laid off Jeff Van Gundy, Jalen Rose, Max Kellerman, LaPhonso Ellis, and Jay Williams.
Former NFL players Matt Hasselbeck, Keyshawn Johnson, and Steve Young also received a pink slip from the network.
As company CEO Bob Iger directed, the latest layoffs are part of Disney’s goal of eliminating 7,000 jobs. Disney acquired ESPN from Capital Cities Communications in 1996.
Pat McAfee ushers in a paradigm shift in ESPN’s coverage
McAfee has done a commendable job of building his audience, considering he did not start his program on a big network.
However, his signing shows ESPN’s cards preferring sports media personalities who can draw massive viewership. McAfee also vowed to make the best show possible, featuring quirky takes and Aaron Rodgers Tuesdays.
Pat McAfee’s contract will affect Stephen A. Smith’s next deal once the First Take host’s agreement expires. Smith is reportedly making $8 million in his current contract.
Meanwhile, there are rumors that Shannon Sharpe might join ESPN after leaving Fox Sports’ Undisputed. He left the program after the 2023 NBA Finals, ending his nearly seven-year stint debating with Skip Bayless.