Pat McAfee is suddenly the fall guy for the latest layoffs of high-profile ESPN personalities, including Suzy Kolber and Todd McShay.

McAfee reportedly signed a five-year, $85 million deal to join the sports network.

Aside from continuing The Pat McAfee Show on YouTube, it will also be aired on ESPN after Get Up and First Take.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While he took a pay cut from the four-year, $120 million agreement with FanDuel, his eponymous show now gets better reach.

But as he joins the Disney-owned channel, they are letting go of some iconic names, much to the dismay of sports fans.

Hoodie Maybin @HoodieMaybin I don’t know a single person who enjoys Pat McAfee, ESPN firing so many great employees just to overpay for a glorified frat bro is one of the most baffling business decisions i’ve ever seen I don’t know a single person who enjoys Pat McAfee, ESPN firing so many great employees just to overpay for a glorified frat bro is one of the most baffling business decisions i’ve ever seen

73-9 and THEY LIED @CuffsTheLegend ESPN used the whole salary cap on Pat McAfee and now they’re sending the bruhs to Telemundo 🤣🤣 ESPN used the whole salary cap on Pat McAfee and now they’re sending the bruhs to Telemundo 🤣🤣💀

Molly @FSUmollz ESPN letting go of 20+ personalities just to force Pat McAfee down our throats bc he’s loud and says things like cuzzo ESPN letting go of 20+ personalities just to force Pat McAfee down our throats bc he’s loud and says things like cuzzo

Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 @big_business_ ESPN out here firing Jalen Rose, Keyshawn Johnson, Jeff Van Gundy and Max Kellerman to clear all that cap space for Pat McAfee, it’s an evil world we live in. ESPN out here firing Jalen Rose, Keyshawn Johnson, Jeff Van Gundy and Max Kellerman to clear all that cap space for Pat McAfee, it’s an evil world we live in.

Steven Padillas @Falcons_Pad ESPN letting go of all these people just to pay Pat McAfee is wild ESPN letting go of all these people just to pay Pat McAfee is wild

⚡️Garrett Ferguson⚡️ @GarrettSprints How is ESPN firing 20+ REALLY good analyst/commentators but gave Pat McAfee $85 million



I’d much rather have Todd McShay covering the draft than the McAfee show move to cable television How is ESPN firing 20+ REALLY good analyst/commentators but gave Pat McAfee $85 million I’d much rather have Todd McShay covering the draft than the McAfee show move to cable television

FB_Helmet_Guy @FB_Helmet_Guy I think this photo is from The Great Depression or it might be the aftermath of Pat McAfee's contract at ESPN. I think this photo is from The Great Depression or it might be the aftermath of Pat McAfee's contract at ESPN. 😉 https://t.co/l7rIlc5JZs

J.P. Hovey @jhovey34 Pat Mcafee really about to be carrying the weight of the entire ESPN brand Pat Mcafee really about to be carrying the weight of the entire ESPN brand

Aside from his show, Pat McAfee is also a part of ESPN’s College GameDay. His gain, though, is the loss of Kolber, McShay, and other well-known ESPN personalities.

Suzy Kolber is one of ESPN2’s original anchors. She left the network to join Fox Sports but rejoined in 1999. She became a mainstay in NFL32, Monday Night Football, and Monday Night Countdown.

Kolber has nothing but gratitude after losing her job. She tweeted:

“Today I join the many hard-working colleagues who have been laid off. Heartbreaking-but 27 years at ESPN was a good run. So grateful for a 38 yr career! Longevity for a woman in this business is something I’m especially proud of. Next step- a project that gives back. ❤️”

Suzy Kolber @SuzyKolber



Heartbreaking-but 27 years at ESPN was a good run.



So grateful for a 38 yr career!



Longevity for a woman in this business is something I’m especially proud of.



Next step- a project that gives back. Today I join the many hard-working colleagues who have been laid off.Heartbreaking-but 27 years at ESPN was a good run.So grateful for a 38 yr career!Longevity for a woman in this business is something I’m especially proud of.Next step- a project that gives back. Today I join the many hard-working colleagues who have been laid off.Heartbreaking-but 27 years at ESPN was a good run. So grateful for a 38 yr career! Longevity for a woman in this business is something I’m especially proud of. Next step- a project that gives back. ❤️ https://t.co/URitozP0LQ

Meanwhile, Todd McShay has covered the NFL Draft for ESPN since 2006. He joined the commentator team for ESPN’s draft coverage in 2009.

Two years later, he was sharing his thoughts on the main set. McShay was an ESPN panel member covering Round 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Aside from Kolber and McShay, ESPN also laid off Jeff Van Gundy, Jalen Rose, Max Kellerman, LaPhonso Ellis, and Jay Williams.

Former NFL players Matt Hasselbeck, Keyshawn Johnson, and Steve Young also received a pink slip from the network.

As company CEO Bob Iger directed, the latest layoffs are part of Disney’s goal of eliminating 7,000 jobs. Disney acquired ESPN from Capital Cities Communications in 1996.

Pat McAfee ushers in a paradigm shift in ESPN’s coverage

McAfee has done a commendable job of building his audience, considering he did not start his program on a big network.

However, his signing shows ESPN’s cards preferring sports media personalities who can draw massive viewership. McAfee also vowed to make the best show possible, featuring quirky takes and Aaron Rodgers Tuesdays.

Pat McAfee’s contract will affect Stephen A. Smith’s next deal once the First Take host’s agreement expires. Smith is reportedly making $8 million in his current contract.

Meanwhile, there are rumors that Shannon Sharpe might join ESPN after leaving Fox Sports’ Undisputed. He left the program after the 2023 NBA Finals, ending his nearly seven-year stint debating with Skip Bayless.

Poll : 0 votes