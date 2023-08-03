Pat McAfee cannot get his head around the performance of a Somalian athlete who competed in the 100-meter dash at the World University Games.

The former NFL punter said while sharing a related video on his eponymous show:

“Somalis [are] known, I believe, I'm not sure, but like marathon running. Like long-distance running... She lost the race before it started. She's running in place. She's running in place in a race. It's awesome. We'd like to let her know that nepotism sometimes is cool.”

“Like for instance, you get a chance to compete in the University Games for your entire country. Yeah, because you happen to know the person making the decisions. And I know Somalia's track team could be much better than that. Yeah. And we will not hold that against the country of Somalia.”

The athlete who went viral for her 100-meter performance was identified as Nasra Ali Abukar. She finished the event in 21.81 seconds, about ten seconds behind the other competitors. She seems cheerful as she ends her run, skipping across the finish line.

Pat McAfee alluded that she might have gotten her slot because of nepotism. Elham Garaad revealed that Nasra is the niece of Somali Athletics Federation senior vice president Khadija Aden Dahir.

Garaad tweeted:

“In a Facebook post, Khadija Aden Dahir, the senior vice president of the Somali Athletics Federation, congratulates her niece, the young athlete representing Somalia at the 31st Fisu World University Games in China. Clearly shows you that she recruited her niece to represent Somalia but failed.”

In a Facebook post, Khadija Aden Dahir, the senior vice president of the Somali Athletics Federation, sends her congratulations to her niece, the young athlete representing Somalia at the 31st Fisu World University Games in China. Clearly… pic.twitter.com/rUglIAMPOY Corruption and Nepotism continue.In a Facebook post, Khadija Aden Dahir, the senior vice president of the Somali Athletics Federation, sends her congratulations to her niece, the young athlete representing Somalia at the 31st Fisu World University Games in China. Clearly… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Somalia Minister of Youth and Sports Barre Mohamud has apologized for Nasra Ali Abukar’s participation and the events that led to it.

Mohamud has also suspended Khadija Aden Dahir after her alleged niece’s showing at the World University Games in Chengdu, China. He maintained no knowledge of how Nasra got in

Meanwhile, Somalia’s university union said they did not send participants to an official team.

Pat McAfee is embroiled in another controversy

The outspoken sports media personality is facing backlash regarding his recent statement about Michigan State’s new uniforms.

In reaction to the Spartans’ announcement, Pat McAfee tweeted:

“I think Nassar was in on the design team actually”

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow @evanfoxy I think Nassar was in on the design team actually

It refers to disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, who is currently serving three life sentences for sexual assault and child pornography. He was also proven guilty of tampering with evidence.

Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Jon Jansen criticized Pat McAfee for his comments. While it was meant to be a comedic response, McAfee has apologized for the insensitive tweet.