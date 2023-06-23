Pat McAfee isn't one for holding back his opinion on a topic. And, on Thursday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show, he addressed those who have said that they don't appreciate his coverage of the Titanic submersible incident.

The submersible named the 'Titan' was en route to the site of the sunk Titanic on the ocean floor when it lost contact on Sunday. On Thursday, the United States Coast Guard announced that they had found a debris field about 1,600 feet from the Titanic. They have now declared that this proves that the 'Titan' imploded and all five on board died.

McAfee said that he has been critical of the submersible and those on board because of the logistics around it. He said that those passengers paid a quarter of a million to get into it and yet it wasn't fully capable of keeping them safe.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While he said that he is sorry for the loss of human life, he encouraged others to not take a chance like this. He argued that catastrophes can happen when something is as dangerous as this submersible was.

"I'm tired of people telling me not to laugh at this. These f****** idiots should not have done this. No, no. This is like if we, if somebody ends up dying because they walk down range at a gun range and they're holding the drink and like I can dodge bullets and they end up dying, I'm going to react the same exact way. Yeah, just what? Just so we're all clear, okay?"

Pat McAfee then went on to add:

"Happening. Yeah. No, that s*** can happen. Yeah. You know, some people, like, live in this world. 'Oh, nothing's going to happen to me. Nothing's gonna happen. It can't'. Things can happen to you. This isn't the movie. This isn't the internet. Oh, that'll be funny. I see a Titanic. How do you tell the story forever? The photo I get from this little hole will be awesome. Oh, what do want is the bad thing? Well, they say it could die, but NASA."

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow We tried to put positive vibes into the universe for the submersible vessel #PMSLive We tried to put positive vibes into the universe for the submersible vessel #PMSLive https://t.co/6Ep2o8olF0

Could Shannon Sharpe be replacing Pat McAfee at FanDuel?

Shannon Sharpe

It's been a widely discussed topic that The Pat McAfee Show will be leaving its contract with FanDuel and heading for ESPN in September. Now, it appears that FanDuel may already have a replacement for the show.

Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe is apparently in early talks with the company to have his own show. Sharpe announced at the end of May that he would be leaving FS1's Undisputed that he co-hosted with Skip Bayless.

He and FOX Sports worked out a buyout deal for him to leave. His last day was last week and he hinted shortly after that he would be back on screens soon. So, fans will have to wait and see what transpires in the coming months.

Poll : 0 votes