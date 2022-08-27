Pat McAfee to return to the NFL? Retired punter drops huge hint about return to Colts 

Could Pat McAfee be making a return to the National Football League? The speculation began this week after Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez suffered an Achilles injury after participating in suicide sprints at Tuesday's team practice. Sanchez is now expected to miss the entire 2022 NFL season.

McAfee, who retired from the NFL in 2016 due to recurring knee injuries, said that he was recently at Indianapolis Colts training camp and decided to punt some footballs just for fun.

On his The Pat McAfee Show, he said that he mainly did so to see if he "still had it." McAfee added that after a few dozen attempts, he and the coaching staff present declared that he could in fact still punt in the NFL.

"I think the universe shows you things. Like when I retired, I thought there was a lot of things that were just stacking up ... like telling me it is time. ... The Colts are not the first team to reach out to me whenever a kicker or punter injury takes place.

"But it was hard not to be like, 'Why did the universe have me punt 32 f---ing balls last week and see if I could still have it?' It's in there. My rights are still with the Indianapolis Colts. It's in town. We've got 18 days until kickoff."

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner even tweeted the punter saying that he knew he still had some left and that he should go for a "last dance."

DeForest Buckner @DeForestBuckner @PatMcAfeeShow I know you still got some juice in that leg, last dance? @PatMcAfeeShow I know you still got some juice in that leg, last dance? 👀

The popular host of The Pat McAfee Show said that he did contemplate a possible comeback for several days. But considering all of the work with his show as well as other commitments coming up this season, a return most likely won't happen.

The Colts have since signed Matt Haack, who was released by the Buffalo Bills earlier this week.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



He is a gem of a human and an absolute STALLION of a punter.



Godspeed on recovery and I can’t wait to see you come back better than ever.



I am so bummed for @Rigojio88 ..He is a gem of a human and an absolute STALLION of a punter.Godspeed on recovery and I can't wait to see you come back better than ever.

How long did Pat McAfee play in the NFL?

Retired Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee was drafted in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of West Virginia, where he was actually a place kicker. The 35-year-old played eight seasons in the National Football League. During hs time with the Colts, he held punting duties as well as kickoffs.

He missed just one game in his entire career. McAfee was a two-time Pro Bowler. In 2014, he was named an All-Pro and in 2016, he led the entire NFL with yards per punt with an average of 49.3 yards each.

