The Dallas Cowboys lost on Sunday in the playoffs and Dak Prescott didn't play particularly well. After dominating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Prescott threw two interceptions, one of which happened in the red zone and led to at least a six-point swing.

After the loss, the Cowboys' Twitter account discussed the loss with a surprising tweet. They wrote:

"Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted wounds."

Prescott assumed the blame after the game, but it was surprising to see blame come from the team's official social media handle. Count NFL analyst and former punter Pat McAfee among those who were totally stunned.

McAfee wrote:

"It be your own people sometime, [Dak Prescott]. DAMN."

A loss in the NFL cannot be chalked up to one player most of the time. Even for as poorly as he played, the defense couldn't get the stops they needed and the time management was exceptionally poor on the coaching side.

Nevertheless, the official social media handle placed the blame squarely on the quarterback.

What went wrong for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys?

Prescott's two interceptions, which were among the worst decisions he could have made during the game, will go down as a big reason why the game ended in a loss.

It's not the only reason, though. The defense was pretty good for most of the game, but they were unable to get a stop late in the game.

The 49ers ran all over them and milked the clock down and then when the Cowboys punted it back, they were barely able to give the offense 45 seconds to move down the field.

The coaching was not particularly good, either. Mike McCarthy didn't have answers and his final play call, which had Ezekiel Elliott line up at center and the only offensive lineman, was one of the most bizarre of all time.

Dak Prescott taking a sack

Prescott was bad and he deserves some blame, but football is the ultimate team sport. He can't win games on his own and he can't lose them on his own, either.

