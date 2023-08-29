Patrick and Brittany Mahomes-owned KC Current firmly on Jenni Hermoso's side in full-blown Luis Rubiales scandal

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, are some of the most powerful couples in the world of sports. The pair have used their voice to support many underprivileged communities and noble causes.

This time, the Patrick and Brittany Mahomes-owned women's soccer club, KC Current, extended its support to the Spanish soccer star, Jenni Hermoso, who was recently involved in a "kiss-gate" scandal with the president of the Spanish soccer federation, Luis Rubiales.

The kiss-gate incident took place after the Spanish Women's National Team clinched a historic victory in the 2023 Women's World Cup. However, the celebratory moment took an unsettling turn as Rubiales was captured on camera planting a kiss on Hermoso's mouth during the medal ceremony—a gesture Hermoso vehemently asserted was without her consent.

Initially, Rubiales contended that the kiss was mutual, yet Hermoso's denial fueled public outcry and a growing demand for accountability. Consequently, disciplinary measures were initiated against Rubiales, and resonant calls for his resignation reverberated.

The repercussions extended beyond mere administrative confines, prompting resignations from women's team coaches and generating an environment of tense turmoil.

Joining a chorus of prominent celebrities and revered sports figures, KC Current, which plays in the National Women's Soccer League and is co-owned by Brittany Mahomes, has added its voice to the discourse sparked by Hermoso's significant revelation.

In a statement issued in response to Hermoso's official announcement, KC Current has contributed to the ongoing dialogue surrounding the matter.

"We stand with you," KC Current wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Brittany Mahomes no longer shares her day-to-day details on social media

Being the wife of an NFL superstar quarterback, Brittany Mahomes is used to encountering online detractors and antagonistic commentators.

Navigating the realm of social media, she has faced criticism from fans for instances such as pouring champagne on fellow fans and being accused of purportedly diverting attention from her husband.

Nonetheless, she has adopted a resilient stance, acknowledging that the judgments of strangers hold little sway over her mindset.

In response to the negativity, Brittany has chosen to exercise discretion in sharing personal aspects of her life online, a strategic choice to circumvent engaging with malicious individuals.

Notably, the Netflix documentary series "Quarterback" has reshaped public perceptions about her, serving as a medium for bridging understanding.

