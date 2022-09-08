"Totally feeling defeated" - Patrick and Jackson Mahomes' mother shares cryptic message hinting at trouble in personal life

Patrick Mahomes may be an icon for many as a prodigy on the field. Meanwhile, his brother, Jackson, is often viewed as widely disliked and as a person coasting on Patrick's accomplishments.

However, a cryptic Twitter post by the two's mother reminded the world that the two are people as well. She took to social media to post a cryptic and potentially unsettling message.

In the message, Randi Mahomes stated that she was "feeling defeated" and indicated that she was praying about what happens next. Here's how she put it:

"Totally feeling defeated… (sad emoji) reminding myself God’s plan is bigger than mine (pray emoji)"

Randi Mahomes @tootgail reminding myself Gods plan is bigger then mine 🏽 Totally feeling defeated…reminding myself Gods plan is bigger then mine Totally feeling defeated…😞 reminding myself Gods plan is bigger then mine 🙏🏽

This prompted many to wonder what she was talking about. It seemed to indicate that some type of struggle that had been going on, the latest development of which hurt her ability to remain confident in what she was trying to do.

The sentiment is a worrying statement that comes for Patrick Mahomes on the eve of the start of his campaign to right a ship combating rocky waters.

Putting Randi Mahomes' statement into context

Green Bay Packers v Kansas City Chiefs

At the end of the 2019 season, Patrick Mahomes was on top of the world. He had won the Super Bowl and was seen by most as the best quarterback in the NFL. However, since hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, things haven't gone according to plan.

While still immensely successful, the Chiefs failed to win the Super Bowl in 2020, losing the big game in a blowout to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 2021, the team failed to reach the Super Bowl, falling to the Joe Burrow-led Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.

Soon after watching the Lombardi Trophy go to the Los Angeles Rams, Mahomes got more bad news. His top receiver, Tyreek Hill, joined the Miami Dolphins. Since the end of the 2021 season, the signal-caller has seen criticism on the rise from pundits across the country.

While many still have confidence in the Chiefs superstar, their arguable hubris has cooled down quite a bit from where it was a couple of years ago. After years of enduring a lowering ceiling for his team and the loss of Hill, he now has to think about whatever is plaguing his mother.

Will he be able to remain as focused in 2022 as in previous years?

