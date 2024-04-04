Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, recently had photos taken to capture their growing family. The photos were posted to the couple's Instagram accounts as the Mahomes family chose matching outfits.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes, along with their three-year-old daughter Sterling and one-year-old son Bronze, all wore denim bottoms and one tops for a coordinating look. There were also photos of the two children in an all-denim look as well.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Instagram post of the collage of photos had over 138,000 likes as of Thursday afternoon and thousands of comments. One of those comments was from Tavia Hunt, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs owner and CEO Clark Hunt.

"Just darling! I love the happy bubbles!" Tavia wrote.

Tavia Hunt gushed over photos of Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' family.

Tavia Hunt, a mom of three, commented that she loved the photos of Sterling and Bronze blowing bubbles.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's mother, Randi Mahomes, also commented on the Instagram post that the family's photo shoot was "priceless."

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes share photos of their Easter celebration

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes have been spending quality time together this offseason. They have taken a family vacation to Mexico, were seen at the opening of the Kansas City Current's new stadium and even went golfing. This past weekend, the family celebrated Easter and wore adorable, festive outfits.

Brittany Mahomes shared the photos on Instagram while wishing her followers a "Happy Easter." The Mahomes family can be seen standing outside by a pool all dressed in baby blue-themed clothing.

The former professional soccer player wore a light blue dress with puffed sleeves. Whereas the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback wore a light blue polo shirt and light-washed denim jeans. Their son Bronze wore a light blue plaid one-piece short set, and their daughter Sterling's dress had a similar plaid print and had her name monogrammed on the front.

The family enjoyed time with their extended family, and the children even participated in an Easter egg hunt.