"Patrick Mahomes isn't among best" - Greg Cosell raises red flags about Chiefs QB despite dynasty run with 3 Super Bowls on résumé

Patrick Mahomes’ name is almost always the first to surface in debates about the NFL’s elite quarterbacks. With three Super Bowl victories, the Kansas City Chiefs star has crafted a résumé most passers would envy.

But not everyone in football circles is convinced his game is without flaw.

During a recent appearance on the Ross Tucker Podcast on Thursday, Cosell said Mahomes may not rank among the league’s sharpest at reading through passing progressions.

"I've been told by coaches in the league that (Mahomes) is not among the best progression readers in the league," Cosell said.

The comment arrives at a moment when Kansas City is attempting to extend its dynasty run with Mahomes at the center.

Offseason reports praised the quarterback’s improved accuracy and mechanics during training camp. ESPN reported Aug. 14 that teammates were struck by his precision in 17 practices at Missouri Western State.

After Patrick Mahomes, Greg Cosell identifies weakness in Eagles' Super Bowl MVP

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Greg Cosell didn’t stop with Patrick Mahomes. He also highlighted a weakness in Jalen Hurts’ game, even as the Eagles quarterback comes off a championship run.

“There may be no better quarterback in the league throwing fade balls and go routes than Jalen Hurts,” Cosell said.

“But they don’t work the middle of the field because he doesn’t see it very well.”

Hurts and the Eagles defeated Kansas City in Super Bowl LIX last February, piling up six sacks without sending extra blitzers.

Philadelphia returns as defending champion in 2025, powered by Saquon Barkley’s record-breaking 2,504 rushing yards (including playoffs).

Cosell’s remarks land in the shadow of a difficult 2024 campaign for Patrick Mahomes. Statistically, his downfield production dipped. He ranked 29th in deep-ball efficiency, completing just under 40 percent of throws that traveled 15 yards or more. On those attempts, he tossed more interceptions (six) than touchdowns (four).

But the numbers tell only part of the story. Kansas City cycled through four left tackles, losing stability up front and forcing Mahomes to lean on screens and short throws at the highest rate of his career (26.9 percent).

Injuries made matters worse: Hollywood Brown broke his collarbone on his first preseason snap, and Rashee Rice tore knee ligaments in Week 4 after a collision with Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs made roster tweaks this offseason, from rookie Josh Simmons stepping in at left tackle to a deeper receiving corps. Head coach Andy Reid leaned on deep passing during camp to reestablish the vertical element that’s defined Kansas City’s offense in earlier seasons.

