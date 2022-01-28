"I find it pathetic" - Patrick Mahomes' fiancée Brittany Matthews once again lashes out at online trolls

Patrick Mahomes may have hours of videos showing his humble and respectable demeanor, but his surroundings could not be any more different. Between his brother Jackson Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews, the family has more than enough drama going on week-to-week.

Over the weekend, a video surfaced of Matthews spraying champagne out of the window of a luxury suite at Arrowhead Stadium, droplets of which landed on the fans down below. As a result, Mahomes' fiancée has seen an uptick in her normal battles with the NFL's fanbase. On Thursday, she took to Twitter to issue a blanket statement at everyone giving her a hard time.

"I fine [sic] it pretty pathetic that people care more about clicks & engagement more then someone’s well being. Let’s be better," Matthews wrote on Twitter.

Needless to say, trolls also responded to the tweet by mocking the quarterback's future spouse. Some Mahomes fans came to Matthews' defense, but the trolls appeared to have the most likes on their responses.

Up next for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs lie Joe Burrow and the Bengals

With the divisional round starting to fade, the AFC Championship now stands front and center as the last multi-game day on the NFL's calendar. After this week comes the Pro Bowl. The following week will be the Super Bowl. To ensure the Chiefs are still playing football in mid-February, they need to take care of business against the Cincinnati Bengals.

This is Joe Burrow's first stint in the playoffs, and he's blown away expectations thus far. Can he do it again? Up to this point, the grind and climb has been slow with no end in sight. However, with the Super Bowl just two weeks and a few days away, it starts to feel real. With a win, the Bengals will win the Lombardi Trophy for the first time ever.

With the stakes comes pressure. Will Burrow be able to shrug that off and maintain focus? Up to this point, he's had no issues. However, even if he can, will Zac Taylor, or the other 21 starters, or the backups have the same mindset? One play could set a poor tone for the Bengals, which could spiral the game out of control.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs are as battle-hardened as they come. Despite losing to the Bengals earlier this season, the team's biggest fear is falling into this as a trap game. If the Chiefs expect to just get to yet another Super Bowl, they could be caught off-guard by the Bengals. Will Brittany Matthews get an extra chance to make another viral video?

