  Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson Mahomes strikes a pose with girlfriend Shyanne Blankenship in latest selfie on IG

Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson Mahomes strikes a pose with girlfriend Shyanne Blankenship in latest selfie on IG

By Garima
Modified Sep 27, 2025 20:36 GMT
Patrick Mahomes (L) Jackson Mahomes and Shyanne Blankenship (R) Image credit: Imagn, Instagram/@jacksonmahomes)
Patrick Mahomes (L) Jackson Mahomes and Shyanne Blankenship (R) Image credit: Imagn, Instagram/@jacksonmahomes)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson Mahomes, a popular social media influencer, shared a selfie with his girlfriend, Shyanne Blankenship, on Instagram on Friday. The photo shows the two sitting in a car, with Jackson captioning it:

“Bb girl 🖤”
@jacksonmahomes' IG story
@jacksonmahomes' IG story

Mahomes and Blankenship, a Kansas City native, have been friends for some time and were seen together at a Drake concert in 2024. In April this year, Jackson posted a TikTok video titled “hard launch,” where he kissed Blankenship on her cheek, making their relationship public.

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The two were also at a party recently, as Mahomes posted a picture with Blankenship last week.

“happy w/u,” he wrote as the caption.
Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are coming off their first win of the season on Monday against the New York Giants, 22-9. Mahomes reportedly injured his wrist in his Week 2 game against the Philadelphia Eagles but has the go-ahead for his Week 4 game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes on Travis Kelce’s missed touchdown opportunity

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs garnered a win in Week 3 after losing their first two games. Hopes had been high for the team after their loss in Super Bowl LIX but there have been mishaps that have many concerned.

To add, their performance against the New York Giants, despite the win, was not up to par, especially a missed touchdown opportunity involving tight end Travis Kelce, about which Mahomes said:

“I got greedy and was trying to throw the ball down the field instead of just getting the football to him earlier.”

Mahomes thinks Kelce has done a great job this year at getting open and making things happen. He wants to get the ball to the tight end more often because he is getting open more than the chances he’s given. The QB said he trusts Kelce to make big plays going ahead.

Kelce has recorded 10 receptions for 134 yards and one touchdown through three games, whereas Mahomes has thrown for 669 yards on a 59.0 completion rate with three touchdowns.

