Patrick Mahomes and the San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance worked out together this ongoing offseason. Lance, who has lost his starting quarterback job with the 49ers following his season-ending injury last season, is looking to win his place back.

Jeff Christensen, who is Mahomes' throwing coach saw a lot of positives from Lance when the 49ers quarterback trained with the NFL MVP. Christensen talked about how Lance has continued to put immense work in, and the Chiefs quarterback also loves his work ethic.

Here's what Jeff Christensen said as per the Athletic:

“I said, ‘Watch this. Watch what he does here, It was something I was telling him to do that he wasn’t quite doing. And then he saw Patrick apply it perfectly. And I think that visual buy-in, that mental buy-in, helped him past that mental hump.”

"To his credit he just kept getting better, (Over) the last seven days, every day was a substantial jump. He really fit right in,” Christensen said, "Pat really thinks the world of him. He’s just a really good person, conscientious."

"He wants to be great. And he’s one of the few kids whose actions match his words. He backs it up. He shows up every day and he wants to learn. And that’s why I teach him.”

The San Francisco 49ers who basically played without a quarterback in the NFC Championship Game last season, now have three quarterbacks fighting for the starting job.

Although Brock Purdy is seen as the QB1 for the 49ers, he might miss some time at the start of the season due to the elbow injury he sustained against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Trey Lance has to fight with Sam Darnold for this starting and hopefully, the time spent with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback will be helpful for Lance this upcoming season.

Trey Lance news: When is the 49ers star expected to return to action?

Trey Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 of last season and has been sidelined since. However, he has recovered now and is ready to get back in action.

He will be taking part in the OTAs, next week, and will be looking to show the franchise that he can still be their franchise quarterback. Lance has been pretty unlucky in his NFL career so far, but if he manages to stay healthy next season, we can see the best out of him on the biggest stage.

