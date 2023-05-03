Patrick Mahomes crowns Roger Federer 'GOAT' as Chiefs QB and wife Brittany attend 2023 Met Gala

This week, Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, made their much-awaited Met Gala debut. With the couple turning heads, the Kansas City Chiefs QB also had the chance to meet a few other celebrities at the event. One of the biggest fashion events of the year, the Met Gala is known for its diverse list of attendees, a large chunk of it including athletes.

This year, Mahomes had the chance to meet up with tennis legend Roger Federer at the event. The 41-year-old shared a photo with Mahomes along with other snaps he took at the event.

Patrick Mahomes and Roger Federer at the Met Gala 2023 (Image Credit: @rogerfederer IG)

"About last night (from my camera roll)" Federer wrote.

Mahomes, seemingly happy with the click, shared the photo on his own Instagram account:

Image Credit: Patrick Mahomes' official IG (@patrickmahomes)

While he didn't add a new caption, Mahomes didn't fail to add a GOAT emoji to his story. After all, Federer is hailed as the GOAT by many fans.

Furthermore, Federer returned to the Met Gala for the first time since his appearance in 2017. The tennis legend was also one of the hosts welcoming everyone to the Met this year.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes weren't fan favorites at the 2023 Met Gala

Though a few fans supported Mahomes and Brittany, many weren't too impressed with the couple's outfit. Debuting with the theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" in mind, Brittany dressed up in an off-shoulder white gown.

Patrick Mahomes, on his end, donned a Hugo Boss suit.

Sporty Spice🩵 @ilivedb1tch ALT 96.5 @alt965kc From the NFL Draft to NYC, Patrick & Brittany Mahomes have arrived at the Met Gala.



(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) From the NFL Draft to NYC, Patrick & Brittany Mahomes have arrived at the Met Gala.(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) https://t.co/iAjYpkC1rE of course the worst people there are dressed the actual worst lmfaooo twitter.com/alt965kc/statu… of course the worst people there are dressed the actual worst lmfaooo twitter.com/alt965kc/statu…

As per a few users, they just looked 'stupid' and couldn't do justice to the outfit.

Others referred to Mahomes and Brittany as the 'worst'. Some fans criticized Mahomes' suit, wondering why it wasn't tailored to suit the two-time Super Bowl champion.

The Kansas City Chiefs, of course, were proud of Mahomes' achievement:

"QB1 cleans up nice," the team wrote.

Apart from Mahomes, Bufallo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs also attended the Met Gala. Tom Brady, who was a regular alongside his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, did not attend this year.

With Mahomes' increasing popularity and successful NFL career, one can expect more Met Gala appearances from the 27-year-old and his wife, Brittany Mahomes.

