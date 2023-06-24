"No taking pictures!" - Patrick Mahomes' daughter Sterling protests mom Brittany's IG shoot

Patrick Mahomes' daughter had problems with her mother when she tried to record her on video.

Brittany Mahomes, the mother of two and wife of Patrick Mahomes, is known for sharing her life with her fans on social media. Mrs. Mahomes posts pictures of all that happens in her day-to-day life. She also shared information about pregnancy with her fans and likes to post adorable pictures of her children on Instagram Story.

However, her two-year-old daughter does not like all the attention her mother showers on her, and Brittany's recent Instagram story proved just that.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The co-owner of the KC Current posted a video on her Instagram story and in the video, an excited Sterling pointed and said:

"Mommy, lizard!"

She then jumped to her mother and said:

"No taking pictures."

Sterling Skye excitedly shows her mother a "lizard" and stops her from taking pictures. (Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' Instagram)

Brittany had described her daughter as a "daddy's girl," even though fans get to see Sterling on her account mostly. The former professional soccer player is currently taking care of an infant and a toddler at the same time.

Recently, she got to enjoy a beautiful beach day with her family and her mother-in-law.

Baby Sterling and dad Patrick Mahomes have a breezy time on the beach

It’s time to enjoy holidays in America, as summer has arrived in full force. The Kansas City Chiefs QB and his family headed to the beach to relax and enjoy some time with each other.

Brittany Mahomes uploaded numerous pictures from their fun day, which showed her, Patrick Mahomes and their two children, Sterling Skye and Patrick Lavon III. Randi Mahomes also joined the troop.

The Chiefs will not return to full practice until next month, which leaves the quarterback plenty of time to spend with his family. Mahomes spent his time away from the field on fun activities and several high-profile events.

The 27-year-old attended the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl ring ceremony. Before that, he was seen shotgunning beers at a Luke Combs concert when he made a surprise appearance on the stage. Mahomes dressed smartly and attended the Kentucky Derby with his wife.

Fans will be excited to see the star athlete at practice on July 19 at Missouri Western State University.

Poll : 0 votes