Patrick Mahomes delivers verdict on Anthony Davis-Kyrie Irving duo after blockbuster Lakers-Mavs trade

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, along with the rest of the sports world, was in shock after Luka Doncic's blockbuster trade to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Fans and athletes were in uproar, many unable to fathom the Anthony Davis-Doncic swap. Some were left unhappy with the sudden swap, especially with the Lakers getting a young talent while Davis is older and dealing with multiple injury concerns.
And while the Super Bowl is just a week away, NFL players couldn't help but react to the news.
Mahomes initially claimed to be sick because of the trade, not able to process the news.
He did, however, gather his thoughts before finally delivering a verdict in Davis' favor.
"Kyrie and AD going to be nice tho!" Mahomes wrote on Twitter.
Other NFL stars were also stunned by the Lakers-Mavericks trade
Other NFL stars, of course, were equally stunned by the trade. Especially since Luka Doncic was considered the face of the franchise.
"Excuse me.... They did not just trade Luka....."
The Los Angeles Rams account also chimed in:
Houston Texans star running back Joe Mixon, though, had a wilder idea.
"LeBron James gotta be traded to the @Warriors," Mixon said on Twitter (now X). "IT"S ONLY RIGHT."
The James-Doncic duo has already started to create a buzz among fans, excited to see the two on the court together.
NFL fans had their own take on the matter, suggesting a wild Joe Burrow to Cowboys trade in exchange for Dak Prescott. With both teams looking to regroup for the 2025 season, one can expect some out-of-pocket moves in the NFL as well.
Some even suggested the Chiefs move Mahomes to the Bengals.
