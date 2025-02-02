  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Patrick Mahomes delivers verdict on Anthony Davis-Kyrie Irving duo after blockbuster Lakers-Mavs trade

Patrick Mahomes delivers verdict on Anthony Davis-Kyrie Irving duo after blockbuster Lakers-Mavs trade

By Devika Pawar
Modified Feb 02, 2025 15:13 GMT
NBA: Finals-Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
Patrick Mahomes delivers verdict on Anthony Davis-Kyrie Irving teaming up after blockbuster Lakers-Mavs trade - Source: Imagn

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, along with the rest of the sports world, was in shock after Luka Doncic's blockbuster trade to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Fans and athletes were in uproar, many unable to fathom the Anthony Davis-Doncic swap. Some were left unhappy with the sudden swap, especially with the Lakers getting a young talent while Davis is older and dealing with multiple injury concerns.

And while the Super Bowl is just a week away, NFL players couldn't help but react to the news.

Mahomes initially claimed to be sick because of the trade, not able to process the news.

also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

He did, however, gather his thoughts before finally delivering a verdict in Davis' favor.

"Kyrie and AD going to be nice tho!" Mahomes wrote on Twitter.

Also read: Patrick Mahomes drops 2-word reaction to blockbuster Anthony Davis-Luka Doncic trade

Other NFL stars were also stunned by the Lakers-Mavericks trade

Other NFL stars, of course, were equally stunned by the trade. Especially since Luka Doncic was considered the face of the franchise.

Maxx Crosby said:

"Excuse me.... They did not just trade Luka....."

The Los Angeles Rams account also chimed in:

Houston Texans star running back Joe Mixon, though, had a wilder idea.

"LeBron James gotta be traded to the @Warriors," Mixon said on Twitter (now X). "IT"S ONLY RIGHT."

The James-Doncic duo has already started to create a buzz among fans, excited to see the two on the court together.

NFL fans had their own take on the matter, suggesting a wild Joe Burrow to Cowboys trade in exchange for Dak Prescott. With both teams looking to regroup for the 2025 season, one can expect some out-of-pocket moves in the NFL as well.

Some even suggested the Chiefs move Mahomes to the Bengals.

Also read: Joe Mixon speculates galactic LeBron James to Warriors trade after stunning Anthony Davis-Luka Doncic swap

Ranking 10 best TEs set to be free agents in 2025 feat. Zach Ertz and Mike Gesicki

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी