"Mini Showtime" - Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling are ready for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to take on the Raiders on MNF

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are facing their AFC West rival, the Las Vegas Raiders, for what should be an epic shootout on Monday Night Football. Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, is certainly ready for the big game, and the proud parents had their daughter Sterling geared up as well.

Posting on her Instagram Stories, Mrs. Mahomes showed off their daughter’s gameday look, complete with team colors red and gold and a sweater that read, “Mini Showtime.” The red bow in the young girl’s hair tied the whole outfit together.

Brittany Mahomes is no stranger to supporting Patrick on game day, whether in person or on social media. Tonight’s game takes place in Kansas City, so the Mahomes family will definitely be out in full force to support their favorite NFL quarterback.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs look to take control of the AFC West

Sitting at 3-1, the Kansas City Chiefs are in position to widen their lead over their rival teams in the AFC West. The Los Angeles Chargers are currently in second place at 3-2 after Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns. The 2-3 Denver Broncos have struggled out the gate, despite signing star quarterback Russell Wilson in the offseason.

If the Las Vegas Raiders manage to knock off the Chiefs tonight, it will be a step in the right direction after starting the season 0-3.

Patrick Mahomes looks to continue his dominance through the air. Without longtime deep threat Tyreek Hill, Mahomes has spread the ball out among his star tight end and wide receivers.

Travis Kelce continues to receive the bulk of the quarterback’s targets. However, wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman, and rookie Skyy Moore are also receiving looks in the passing game.

Mahomes enters Week 5 with 11 touchdown passes against two interceptions with 1,106 total passing yards. He is third in quarterback rating behind Seattle’s Geno Smith and Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa. Although the longest passing play for Patrick Mahomes is 35 yards, look for the Chiefs to get their big plays going against the Raiders.

