Patrick Mahomes' father makes major admission on Super Bowl fight controversy after inviting legal trouble with DA: Report

Patrick Mahomes' on-field fight against the Philadelphia Eagles was purportedly not the only one that happened at Super Bowl LIX. His father also had a confrontation with John Rocker over the week, but it has turned out to be nothing more than a publicity stunt.

The two ex-MLB pitchers were seen exchanging wards and nearly exchanging blows on Bourbon Street. But on Tuesday, celebrity gossip website TMZ obtained documents revealing that Patrick Mahomes Sr. had admitted on February 13 that they had "a staged altercation to get publicity for [a] celebrity boxing match that was set to take place in April 2025." He had also taken a drug test the day before.

Video of the incident can be seen below:

Patrick Mahomes Sr. is currently under probation for DUI. Recently, a District Attorney in the State of Texas requested that he be fitted with a portable alcohol monitoring device given his propensity for traveling to his son's games.

Details of Patrick Mahomes' father's boxing bout vs. John Rocker that incited Super Bowl incident

The news of Patrick Mahomes Sr.'s boxing bout against John Rocker was first revealed by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy on social media:

"I guess they hated each other sice their playing days playing baseball. I guess not surprising - everyone has beef with John Rocker. But they signed the paperwork... Rough n' Rowdy, April 19th, Wheeling, West Virginia. Bad Friday."

He continued:

“I know Patty Mahomes - the Super Bowl guy, the guy who just got his doors blown off said he hated Barstool. Well, now your dad’s fighting in our company against John Rocker. I’ll save a seat, free of charge. Patty Mahomes and crew, no bad blood we can make up and watch your dad fight. That’s an open invite.”

A copy of the fight contract was attached to the court documents that TMZ received. Mahomes is set to earn a base salary of $85,000, with the potential of earning more based on PPV sales.

This is not Rough n' Rowdy's first time being involved with a former MLB player. Back in October 2021, Jose Canseco lost to Billy Football in 10 seconds in a "fight" that Portnoy called "a dive". Barstool's bookkeepers also announced that they were voiding all bets placed on Canseco.

