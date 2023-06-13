Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes congratulates his teammate, tight end Travis Kelce, for making the perfect first pitch during a recent Kansas City Royals game.

This time, Kelce threw it straight to Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. to the delight of Chiefs fans surrounding him. The Royals faced the Cincinnati Royals that day.

That’s why Major League Baseball captioned their post:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“@tkelce has been working on his form”

The two-time NFL Most Valuable Player retweeted with the comment:

“HE’S BACK!!! @tkelce”

Last April, the Ohio native was invited to throw the first pitch during the Cleveland Guardians home opener. Unfortunately, his throw bounced off the ground before changing directions. Kelce even ran to the player catching the ball to apologize.

Patrick Mahomes reacted to the wild pitch by tweeting:

“Ayyyyyy bruhhhhhhhhh @tkelce”

He included several laughing while crying and skull emojis in the tweet.

Mahomes has done the first pitch in several MLB games to his credit. However, he has never been off-target like Kelce was two months ago.

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are doing damage in football

Luckily for them, they get to enjoy baseball as a recreational sport. Patrick Mahomes even recently won the homerun derby at Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s charity softball game.

He also hit an inside-the-park homerun during the Royals celebrity softball game.

But while his father was a former Major League pitcher with a background playing competitive baseball, he excels in football.

He led the Chiefs to their second Super Bowl title in four seasons despite nursing an ankle injury in Super Bowl LVII. Like in their Super Bowl LIV victory, Mahomes willed Kansas City to overcome a deficit to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 10th overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft had a memorable 2022 season. He navigated the Chiefs to a 14-3 regular season record to clinch their seventh consecutive AFC West division title. Aside from winning Super Bowl MVP honors, he became a First Team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler.

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce completed his seventh-consecutive 1,000-yard season, finishing with a career-high 110 receptions for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns. Those numbers earned him his fourth First Team All-Pro and eighth Pro Bowl selection.

Their partnership propelled the Chiefs to five straight AFC Championship Games. They’ve made the Super Bowl three times, winning two.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will be the cornerstone of the Chiefs’ offense as they try to defend their world title. But the journey to back-to-back Vince Lombardi Trophies won’t be easy because of their stacked regular season.

After opening the 2023 NFL season against the Detroit Lions, they will also be facing playoff teams Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, Cincinnati Bengals, and Buffalo Bills. A rematch with the Eagles is also on their schedule.

Poll : 0 votes