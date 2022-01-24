WATCH: Patrick Mahomes rushing to console Josh Allen after Bills' heartbreaking loss in OT goes viral 

Say what you will about Patrick Mahomes, it is hard to find someone with more class than the Chiefs quarterback. After delivering a devastating 42-36 defeat to the Bills in the divisional round of the NFL, Mahomes sprinted across the field to find rival quarterback Josh Allen. The Chiefs quarterback wanted to be the first to console Allen after the latter's months of hard work ended in disappointment.

WATCH: Patrick Mahomes consoles Josh Allen after Bills' heartbreaking loss in OT

Since July, Allen has been grinding day after day, fending off distractions. Mahomes was the first to say that quarterbacks don't allow themselves much time for anything other than football. They forgo hobbies, friends, and relationships so they can get an edge and win a few football games in January.

For Allen to sit by and watch his team let Mahomes score in 13 seconds, win a coin toss, and score a touchdown with ease was torture. Mahomes knew what he was doing to him with every throw, so he ran to give him the respect he deserved, knowing it didn't give Allen six months of his life back.

Do NFL's overtime rules need to be changed?

Anyone who has watched the NFL for long enough can recall a game that was a shootout that went to overtime and in which, thanks to the rules, their team went home without a fair chance to score.

It used to be the case that a simple field goal would end a game. Luckily, those days are over. However, in today's NFL, touchdowns are not much tougher and create the same result. After the game, fans ripped into the state of overtime in the NFL.

How can a game without defense come down to one drive where only one team touches the football? Put simply, it is a travesty. The NFL's supposed defense of keeping players healthy or extending the length of a game into another program doesn't hold water.

After shortening overtime to ten minutes, it was clear that the NFL wants overtime to take as little time as possible. At this time, many would say that the NFL should at least do something about overtime in the playoffs, or at least change the rules a little. However, the league needs to completely remake overtime.

If the NFL is going to remake the schedule and change the seedings at will, they can also make the game more fair after the fourth quarter. Simply copying college overtime rules would resolve the issue once and for all.

In college overtime, each team gets a possession no matter what. Put simply, there are no walk-off touchdowns that don't allow the other team to respond. The NCAA's website has an in-depth description of the rules in full. With one change, the slight tinkering of the extra period would cease, making for a better product with a fairer result.

This is not the NBA or the MLB, where a series can give teams the chance to breathe to give a clear winner. In the NFL, every mistake is magnified by the players, teams, referees, and the existing rules. As such, it falls on the shoulders of the league to get their game right. Will this be the year that a solution is presented?

The NFL experimented with reviewing pass interference after the famous no-call in the NFC Championship game between the Saints and Rams. Will something similar happen here?

Edited by Piyush Bisht