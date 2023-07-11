Patrick Mahomes is electrified by Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez’s performance during the 2023 Major League Baseball Home Run Derby.

The two-time Super Bowl champion tweeted:

“That was wild!!! @JRODshow44”

For proper context, here’s how the Dominican Republic native performed in front of his team’s fans. Rodriguez knocked down a lot of home runs in a short amount of time. Even the commentators cannot believe his hot batting.

Aside from recognizing his fellow athletes, Patrick Mahomes enjoys baseball because he has some competitive baseball experience. His father, Pat Mahomes, was also an MLB pitcher for nine seasons, suiting up for six teams, including the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs.

Rodriguez knocked down 41 home runs in three minutes during the first round of the MLB 2023 Home Run Derby. It was enough to defeat the 21 dingers by New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso.

Unfortunately, Rodriguez’s bat cooled down in the second round, losing to Toronto Blue Jays’ baseman/designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 21-20.

The timer for each round starts when the first pitch has been thrown. Competitors also receive an additional 30 seconds after regulation time expires. They can also get a minute of added time if they convert at least two home runs of at least 440 feet in distance from home plate.

Aside from Rodriguez, Alonso, Guerrero, and Arozarena, Patrick Mahomes was thrilled to watch Luis Robert Jr., Adley Rutschman, Adolis Garcia, and Mookie Betts compete.

Guerrero Jr. competed in the final round against Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Randy Arozarena. They have two minutes each to knock down as many home runs as possible.

Guerrero Jr. defeated Arozarena in the final round, 25-23, to win the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby. He will take home $1 million from the $2.5 million prize pool.

Patrick Mahomes played baseball in high school

The two-time NFL Most Valuable Player was a three-sport athlete at Whitehouse High School in Texas. Aside from football, he also competed in basketball and baseball.

He believes participating in the other two sports helped develop his throwing accuracy and mobility.

Patrick Mahomes’ baseball skills were good enough for the Detroit Tigers to select him in the 37th round of the 2014 MLB Draft. However, he did not sign a contract with the squad.

His future was in football, and it was the right decision. After a solid collegiate football stint at Texas Tech, the Kansas City Chiefs selected him tenth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Since then, Patrick Mahomes has been delivering his brand of home run throws to Travis Kelce and other Chiefs receivers.

His command of the Chiefs’ offense, especially in clutch situations, helped him earn victories in Super Bowls LIV and LVII. He is also a two-time Super Bowl MVP and three-time All-Pro member.

