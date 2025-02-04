Patrick Mahomes makes feelings clear on GOAT status as debate heats up ahead of Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes is chasing history this week as he seeks a Super Bowl hat trick, a feat never accomplished before. It may cement him as possibly the greatest player in football history - greater than even Tom Brady.

Multiple personalities like former New England Patriots stalwarts Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski have had their takes on the topic, but the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is not letting the comparisons get to his head.

Speaking to the press on Monday, he said:

"I'm trying to be the greatest Patrick Mahomes that I can be. That's obviously a goal of anyone. But in order to do that, you need to be the greatest that you can be every single day. And if that's on the field or off the field I'm gonna try to be the greatest in that way."

He continued:

"Whenever I'm done with football, if I leave everything out there the way that I feel like I have so far as far as effort and mentality, I'll be happy with the results, and I'll let others talk about who the greatest is of whatever profession that is."

Patrick Mahomes addresses public perception of Chiefs as "villains"

Over the years, the Chiefs have gone from "America's small-market darlings" to "the new empire" - one of the most hated teams in professional sports, not helped by various refereeing controversies.

Tight end Travis Kelce had said on last week's episode of "New Heights" that he was "enjoying" the narrative:

"I love it... You just circle the wagons. People are saying whatever they want and they're hating on you, you just banded together and it just makes you appreciate more of what you have. Because people want what you have."

But Mahomes downplayed the notion, saying:

"I don't even think it's embracing being the villains. We embrace who we are. We believe we play the game the right way. We believe we play with a lot of heart and a lot of passion for the game. And we win football games, and if winning football games makes you a villain, we're going to keep going out there and doing it."

Super Bowl LIX kicks off at 6:30 PM ET on Fox as the Philadelphia Eagles aim to halt the Chiefs juggernaut.

