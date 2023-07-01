Patrick Mahomes has made his mother proud once again by winning The Match against the iconic Golden State Warriors duo. Hence, to celebrate the star QB's impressive win, his mother, Randi Mahomes, gave a sweet tribute to him and her family.

Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry had to sustain an early knockout at the hands of Patrick Mahomes and his trusty partner, Travis Kelce. They took the Warriors pair by surprise with a 32&2 win in the eighth edition of The Match on Thursday.

Randi Mahomes has been a constant pillar of support in the lives of her children. Additionally, she has stood in support of her daughter-in-law and Patrick's wife, Brittany Mahomes, when she experiences trolling from fans.

She uploaded an endearing post about her family. In the picture, the two-time Super Bowl winner holds his newborn son, Bronze, while his high school sweetheart wife holds their two-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye.

She captioned the post:

"Spending time with my family is priceless. God is great."

Randi's daughter Mia was also featured in the image, as was Jackson Mahomes, who had been lying low due to his legal troubles.

What did Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson allegedly do?

Patrick Mahomes' younger brother Jackson gained popularity via TikTok videos. However, the 22-year-old, while trying to make his name in the world of social media, started attracting negative attention.

In May, Jackson was arrested due to an alleged sexual battery in February. After his star QB brother bagged his second Super Bowl title, he allegedly grabbed a restaurant owner and forcibly kissed her.

Image Credit: Randi Mahomes' Instagram

He was charged with three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery and a fourth misdemeanor count of battery. Jackson, however, was released on a $100,000 bond.

Since then, NFL fans have seen very little of him, so it was surprising to see him strike a pose with his family at the charity event.

