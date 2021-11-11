Patrick Mahomes to OBJ? Chiefs emerge as favorites to land Odell Beckham Jr.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent and apparently is narrowing down his choices as he tests his first experience in free agency. After parting ways with the Cleveland Browns earlier this week, Beckham officially cleared waivers on Tuesday and is officially a free agent.

Beckham is rumored to have narrowed down his choices to a few teams that include the Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers and the New Orleans Saints. While all of these contenders could use a boost from a player like Beckham, there is one in particular that could desperately use him in the offense.

Kim Jones @KimJonesSports From @RapSheet & me: Indications are that Odell Beckham Jr. is “going to take some time” to decide on his next team and that decision is “a few days away.” So, stay tuned. From @RapSheet & me: Indications are that Odell Beckham Jr. is “going to take some time” to decide on his next team and that decision is “a few days away.” So, stay tuned.

Kansas City Chiefs could be front-runners to sign Odell Beckham Jr.

The Kansas City Chiefs' season has been uncharacteristic for the 2019 Super Bowl champions and 2020 runners-up. Patrick Mahomes has thrown ten interceptions, injuries have affected play on both sides of the ball, and through nine games, they are just 5-4.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



▫️ Chiefs

▫️ Packers

▫️ Saints Odell Beckham Jr. is honing in on three teams, according to @diannaESPN ▫️ Chiefs▫️ Packers▫️ Saints Odell Beckham Jr. is honing in on three teams, according to @diannaESPN▫️ Chiefs▫️ Packers▫️ Saints https://t.co/T06XGxEowm

While winning is essential in the National Football League, each win for the Kansas City Chiefs gives them a slightly better chance at digging themselves out of the bottom of the AFC and back into playoff contention.

Patrick Mahomes said on Wednesday that he won't stop throwing the deep ball, despite the fact that the Kansas City Chiefs have struggled in that department. In the last two games, the Chiefs haven't been able to complete a pass over 20 yards, which is completely uncharted territory for Mahomes and company.

While Beckham wouldn't be WR1 with the Kansas CIty Chiefs, he could still make an impact and give Mahomes an additional option for that downfield pass. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce will continue to remain Mahomes' top two receiving options, but Beckham will likely get more opportunities than he did with the Cleveland Browns so far this season, which appears to be the main decision-making factor in his departure from Cleveland.

Beckham will likely take all of that into consideration. He clearly will want to sign with a contender, and he will want significantly more playing time than he had with the Browns. All of which the Chiefs can offer.

While fans continue to speculate on where Beckham may land, it seems that he is taking his time to make the decision, and it may take a few more days.

