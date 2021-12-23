Patrick Mahomes provides important update regarding his COVID vaccination status

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will do anything to help his team win. So, in an age where sharing medical information and vaccination status has become such a controversial topic, it's a bit shocking when an athlete offers up the information.

Mahomes was on The Drive radio show with Carrington Harrison, part of 610 SPorts, for a weekly interview on Monday morning. Mahomes mentioned that he recently received the COVID-19 booster shot to help him do what he can to be available for his team.

“So I’ve gotten the booster. I know it’s still a rather new thing, but I try to just give myself the best opportunity to be available for my team and to keep everyone safe around me.”

Patrick Mahomes has said, in the past, that he received the COVID-19 vaccination before the start of the season. With the rising cases of COVID-19 sweeping across the nation and through the professional sports world, keeping dilligent is key, especially as the NFL regular season winds down.

Tod Palmer @todpalmer Clark Hunt says the Chiefs' high vaccination rate "was a function of our team leaders." He specifically mentions Patrick Mahomes and "other team leaders" for encouraging players to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Clark Hunt says the Chiefs' high vaccination rate "was a function of our team leaders." He specifically mentions Patrick Mahomes and "other team leaders" for encouraging players to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

There were over 100 positive cases last week in the NFL, and the numbers continue to tick up this week as well. Three NFL games were rescheduled from last weekend to Monday and Tuesday of this week.

Nate Taylor @ByNateTaylor From my understanding, the Chiefs, by the end of today, could have 10 or more players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. From my understanding, the Chiefs, by the end of today, could have 10 or more players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Patrick Mahomes said that he received the booster as a way to help ensure that he will be available for his team down the stretch and, hopefully, towards a playoff run. Mahomes also mentioned it's a way to keep his infant daughter safe through the pandemic as well.

“I have the young one at the house, so I don’t want to present anything for her — and also, I want to be available for my team,”

Mahomes is not only setting an example for his fans but also his teammates. Whatever he can do to help his team win, he will clearly do it. Staying healthy and off the COVID-19/ Reserve list is a big challenge for all as of late.

“All you can do is try to distance yourself as much as possible,” he said. ”And then try to not put yourself in positions to get positive tests and stuff like that. I mean, it’s such a weird deal — especially if you look at the NFL, the NBA and everything going on around the world right now. COVID’s kind of spiked itself again.”

Earlier this week, Mahomes's teammates, tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, both tested positive for the virus. Their status for this weekend's home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is still unclear.

If the Kansas City Chiefs win out the final three weeks of the season, they will have successfully clinched a number one seed in the AFC playoffs.

