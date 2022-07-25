Patrick Mahomes' $1.9 million luxury estate investment sees incredible growth in value

Patrick Mahomes is making big-money moves off the field as well. After all, the Kansas City Chiefs star signed a mammoth 10-year extension worth $503 million in 2020, making the deal the biggest contract in sports history.

Mahomes made a massive commitment to the Chiefs as the quarterback is slated to spend the majority of his NFL career in Kansas. Despite holding the most lucrative contract in American sports history, Mahomes isn't one of those athletes with ridiculously huge mansions.

The 26-year-old quarterback purchased the ranch estate in 2019 for a reported $1.9 million a year before leading the Chiefs to Super Bowl glory in 2020.

Patrick Mahomes' house valuation now around $2.4 million

The ranch house is located in Sunset Hills, Missouri and comes in at 4,343 square feet. The three-bedroom house includes a private swimming pool, state-of-the-art gym, 500-bottle wine room, four fireplaces, including an Art-Deco-inspired one in the living room and classy ones in each bedroom.

The 1.4 acre pad was built in 1953, however, Mahomes and Matthews have renovated it extensively with modern concepts, increasing its value to over $2 million as per Zillow estimates. The property is located just 20 minutes from Arrowhead Stadium, where the Chiefs play home games and practice.

What's more? Mahomes even channeled his inner 'Sneakerhead' to build a custom closet to house his 180-pair sneaker collection.

Interestingly, Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews have invested nearly $400,000 into upgrading the ranch estate.

"It's cool just to have our own house where we can grow into, and so this is definitely a big step in our life," Mahomes said back in 2020 before adding: "Renting a house wasn't for us. We wanted our own place."

Despite renovations and investments, questions loom over Sunset Hills being Mahomes and his family's forever home. The Texas couple reportedly purchased a stunning home in the Dallas Metroplex.

According to Realtor.com, Mahomes also purchased an eight-acre plot of land in the private country club community of Loch Lloyd for $400,000. His idea is to build a custom home with a half-football field.

It will be interesting to see whether Mahomes and his wife spend the next 10 years in the adopted city. Mahomes and his wife Brittany welcomed their first daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, to the world on February 20, 2021. Mahomes took to Twitter to announce that the family is expecting another child soon. Last week, Mahomes got Sterling's hands tattooed on his calves.

