Patrick Mahomes reveals the most pressure he's ever felt in his entire life and it wasn't playing in a Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes is an NFL MVP and a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who has taken the league by storm since being drafted in the first round in 2017. Although he is constantly under pressure on the football field, the quarterback admitted that the most pressure he ever felt was proposing to his wife Brittany.

In September 2020, on the same night that the Kansas City Chiefs received their Super Bowl rings, he proposed. Patrick Mahomes set up the engagement in one of the suites at Arrowhead Stadium, just a short distance from where the team's ring ceremony took place on the field.

Shortly after the couple got engaged, he told 610 Sports Radio about the experience of getting down on one knee.

"Probably proposing, I would say. You don't think it's going to be nerve-wracking, especially when you've been with someone for so long, but before you get on that knee, your heart's racing, I promise you that."

The couple got married this past March in a beautiful ceremony in Hawaii. This spring, they also announced that they are expecting their second child, a son. The couple are already parents to daughter Sterling, who is 18 months old.

QB Patrick Mahomes off to great start in career, but what's next?

Patrick Mahomes is entering his sixth season in the National Football League. It may seem like he has been in the league longer considering all of the success that he has had in such a short period of time.

Through his first three seasons, he was already an NFL MVP and a Super Bowl champion. He has reached the AFC Championship game in all four seasons as a starting quarterback. This includes two trips to the Super Bowl.

Some believe that if it wasn't for an injured offensive line and the fact that he was facing Tom Brady on his own turf, he would have two Super Bowl rings.

Entering the 2022 NFL season, he will be without wide receivers Tyreek Hill, DeMarcus Robinson, and Byron Pingle. The essentially new-look offense will now have the addition of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, rookie Skyy Moore, and possibly Justin Watson, who looks poised to make the team at this point in camp.

Of course, one of Patrick Mahomes' favorite targets, tight end Travis Kelce, will be the quarterback's clutch option in the passing game.

The Chiefs are favored to win the AFC West yet again but may have a harder road to do so. The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders were tough matchups last season and the addition of Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos may have them back in the mix as well.

