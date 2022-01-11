"Are y’all that IGNORANT???" - Patrick Mahomes's fiancé Brittany Matthews claps back at Jackson Mahomes trolls

Patrick Mahomes’s fiancé and brother have been fodder for Internet trolls. It usually comes with the territory being in the inner circle of the NFL’s biggest star. The latest Twitter lashout comes from a FanDuel tweet questioning whether Mahomes’s brother, Jackson Mahomes, was wearing a jacket with their last name misspelled as “Mahomes.”

The tweet in question shows Jackson Mahomes wearing a red jacket with “Mahomes” across the chest, but the letter “e” is missing at the end. Matthews retweeted FanDuel's tweet with the caption, “Are y’all that IGNORANT???”

Earlier, she had tweeted about the jacket, clarifying that the image was inaccurate and did not hold back her anger at the trolling of her future brother-in-law:

“Y’all are ignorant. At least make sure your facts are straight. This is just not necessary AT ALL! There were plenty other photos to look at to confirm before you post stupid shit like this. Y’all have no sense if you think this is accurate. Be better.”

Patrick Mahomes’s fiancé and brother have not been strangers to online controversy this season. Brittany Matthews is active on Twitter during and after games and has used the platform to criticize the officiating in her fiancée’s games. Jackson Mahomes, on the other hand, has been in the news for trying to use his influence to critique a local business in Kansas City. Both have had their share of headlining NFL Twitter while Patrick Mahomes himself is trying to guide the Chiefs to another Super Bowl.

The 12-5 Chiefs will host the 9-7-1 Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card playoffs on Sunday, January 16, 2022. Mahomes has had an atypical year by his standards but will look to put the regular season behind him with another deep run in the playoffs. As long as the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback continues to make waves on the field, the peanut gallery of NFL Twitter will continue to have virtual sparring partners with Brittany Matthews and Jackson Mahomes.

