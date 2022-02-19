Patrick Mahomes tells Brittany Matthews and brother Jackson to not attend Chiefs games in 2022: Report 

The 2021 NFL season saw Patrick Mahomes in the spotlight but not always for his play on the football field. Mahomes' younger brother Jackson and fiancee Brittany Matthews have gone viral for their actions before and after the Kansas City Chiefs' games.

While Mahomes is one of the best quarterbacks in the game, it seems that he is constantly answering questions or having to defend those closest to him throughout the season. There was even a viral trend on Twitter before the AFC Championship game, where fans were actively supporting the Cincinnati Bengals over Kansas City as to refrain from seeing TikTok dances from the quarterback's younger sibling.

It has now been reported that the Super Bowl winning quarterback has taken these matters seriously enough to put his foot down.

Former NFL player Rich Ohrnberger reported on Friday via his Twitter page that the former NFL MVP asked his brother and fiancee not to attend the Kansas City Chiefs' games in the 2022 NFL season, stating that they are a distraction for him.

"I’ve been been told, Patrick Mahomes had a sit down following the season with his brother and fiancé. Ultimately it concluded with him asking them to not attend any games this upcoming season. Not surprisingly, Mahomes believes that Jackson and Brittany have become a distraction, and their sideline antics are bad for his brand. A lot can change over an offseason, but for now that’s the story as it was told to me," Ohrnberger wrote on Twitter.

Whether this is something that will happen next season will surely be noted.

Can Patrick Mahomes lead the Kansas City Chiefs back to the Super Bowl in 2022?

The Kansas City Chiefs drafted quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft in hopes that he would be the future of the team. Nobody in the organization would have dreamt that the quarterback would go on to have the success that he has achieved so quickly.

In just his second season in the NFL, his first as a starter, he was named the NFL MVP. The next season, he led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers. The season after that, he led his team to another Super Bowl but fell short to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Then, this past season, after a rocky start, the Chiefs bounced back and made their way to another AFC title game, but a comeback from the Cincinnati Bengals stopped the Chiefs from making their third straight trip to the big game.

At just 26 years old, the Chiefs signal-caller has led the Kansas City to at least the AFC Championship game in all four seasons as the starter. That is a feat that is hard to come by in the National Football League.

The Chiefs made changes to their roster last season to bolster the offensive line in front of their star quarterback. A few changes to the defense and perhaps another big-name wide receiver could just be the upgrade the team needs to make yet another run next season.

