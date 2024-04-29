Patrick Mahomes unveils ‘Dad Bod’ tee with Coors Light

Patrick Mahomes is a three-time Super Bowl champion, a three-time Super Bowl MVP and a two-time NFL MVP. However, it was a moment in the locker room after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC title game over the Baltimore Ravens that everyone continues to talk about.

Mahomes spoke to his team shirtless and the quarterback's lack of toned abs surprised fans. The 28-year-old hasn't been afraid to take on the "dad bod" nickname and now he has partnered with Coors Light to raise money for charity while poking fun at his physique.

This past weekend, Coors Light debuted a new shirt during the Chiefs quarterback's golf classic and charity gala. Mahomes is seen holding up the shirt that reads "Dad Bod."

Coors Light is selling the shirts for $25 on their website and a portion of the proceeds will go to Mahomes' "15 and the Mahomies" organization.

Patrick Mahomes’ endorsement deals in the spotlight

Patrick Mahomes has become the face of the NFL. His play on the field and fun personality make him a fan favorite. That has led to the quarterback making millions in endorsement deals.

His commercials for Head and Shoulders and State Farm Insurance are two of his most well-known deals. In December 2023, energy drink Prime, which has a valuation of over $1 billion, signed Mahomes as their newest spokesperson.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback also has an endorsement with Adidas, which makes him an official Adidas athlete. His partnership with Oakley was signed in 2019, and in 2021, he released his own line of designer sunglasses.

While most of Mahomes' endorsement deals are lucrative, his deal with BioSteel isn't his most successful. The Canadian-based sports drink brand filed for bankruptcy in 2023 as they rebranded. However, their marketing and commercials have essentially fallen off, which could indicate an end to Mahomes' contract.

As mentioned above, Patrick Mahomes is a spokesperson for Coors Light. He is the only NFL player endorsed by the beer company and due to NFL rules, he can only market and advertise products that aren't beer.